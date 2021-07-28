President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to set up a committee to look into a shooting incident that occurred in Ejura n June 28, 2021.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The committee was subsequently chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson together with Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah. as members, and Marie Louis Simmons, a Principal State Attorney, was the secretary to the committee probed persons of interest in the case.

Ejura shooting probe: 6 top recommendations from the committee Photo credit: Citinewsroom (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twenty-two, 22, people took turns to share their testaments in the unfortunate incident.

Here are some recommendations from the report submitted to the Interior minister after weeks of investigation.

1. Sacking of the MCE

The committee recommended that the Municipal Chief Executive, MCE, Mohammed Salisu Bamba of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Assembly is sacked from his position

2. Transfer of DSP Hammond

The committee requested for the transfer of the District Police Commander for Ejura-Sekyedumase, DSP Philip Hammond to a different station.

3. Battalion Commander to be sanctioned

Per the recommendations of the committee that probed the shooting and killing incident in Ejura, the Battalion commander for the soldiers who were on the ground that day should be sanctioned.

4. Compensation

Per the committee’s recommendations, the families of the deceased and the injured are to be compensated largely for their loss and their grievances.

5. Upgrade of Ejura police

The committee also recommended that the Ejura police is upgraded in terms of infrastructure. It also suggested that the expansion of the police force in Ejura to prevent such incidents from happening.

6. Community intervention

The Committee also recommended the creation of community centres under the Zongo Development Fund, in a bid to help the community

What led to the shooting in Ejura?

Irate youth of Ejura took to the streets to protest the death of one of their own, identified as Ibrahim Muhammed alias Kaaka who was a vocal social activist

Reports suggested that Kaaka was killed due to his social activism and heavy criticisms on what he felt the government was not doing right.

In the heat of the protest, shots were allegedly fired by the military in a bid to control the crowd but unfortunately, two lives were lost with four others injured and receiving medical attention.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen