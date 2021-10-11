Some SHS 3 students of the Nhyinahin SHS have allegedly set their dormitory ablaze

According to reports, they did that to register their displeasure against school authorities for not being allowed to cheat during the WASSCE

The action of the students has displaced about 100 students

Some students of the Nhyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Ashanti region have reportedly set a five-room dormitory block on fire.

The students who are yet to be identified according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com said they did that to register their displeasure over the school examination council’s decision not to allow them to cheat in the West Africa Examination Council Certificate Exams.

The incident, according to police, happened while most of the students were busy at church service.

A a result of the fire, over 100 students have been displaced with most of their personal belongings torched.

The timely intervention of firefighters, however, helped contain the fire from spreading to other properties of the school.

Police in Nhyinahin have commenced investigations into the unfortunate incident to bring the perpetrators to book.

15-year-old student of Accra Academy behind dormitory fires

A student of the Accra Academy Senior High School at Bubuashie in Accra has been identified as the brain behind all the fire outbreaks in the school.

The 15-year-old boy has however been arrested based on his own confessions after meeting with a committee set up to investigate the fire.

In a report filed by Graphiconline.com, the lad said he was pushed to set parts of the school ablaze after he was coerced against his will to enroll in the school.

The student who happens to be in his second year claimed responsibility for the last three fire incidents which ravaged dormitories, belongings of students such as trunks, chop boxes with food items, beds, and other valuables, including money.

I was forced to attend Accra Academy

The student of Accra Academy alleged to be behind the fires at the secondary school has shared his motivation.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the 15-year old had been identified as the brain behind all the fire outbreaks in the school.

During a meeting with members of the committee investigating the fires, he is said to have stated that he started the fires because he was in school against his will, and wanted a way out, per a Daily Graphic report.

Source: Yen