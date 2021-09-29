NLA boss, Sammy Awuku, has hosted some Ghanaian celebs at a stakeholder meeting

According to the NLA boss, the move is to get the Ghanaian celebs to help promote the lottery industry

At the meeting, Lil Win recounted how someone scammed him under the pretext of giving him lotto numbers

Recently-appointed boss of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku, has hosted a number of Ghanaian celebs at a stakeholder meeting in Accra.

The purpose of the meeting was to reach out to the celebrity zone in Ghana and rope them into helping revamp the lottery industry in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Sammy Awuku indicated that he understood the role of celebs and brand influencers in Ghana and wanted to tap into their wealth of experience when it comes to social media.

According to him, he was willing to learn from experience in his new position to leave a mark behind after his tenure.

He indicated that lottery had changed a lot over the years and touched on the fact that Ghanaians should stay away from people who claim to have 'sure numbers' from the 'engine room' of the NLA.

In addressing the issue of 'engine room' scams, Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, recounted how he was duped by someone claiming to have 'sure numbers'

According to the actor, he received a phone call from a man who claimed to be a police officer who said he had received some lotto numbers.

Lil Win indicated that after speaking to the man on phone, he ended up sending GHC3,000 to him just to have access to the lotto numbers.

Unfortunately, that was the last time he heard from the man and he never saw his GHC3,000 again nor received the said lotto numbers.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian model and actress, Andrea Owusu, famed as Efia Odo, has commented on the current trend of people posing with the newly-released iPhone 13 device.

According to the actress, she was quite baffled that Ghanaians, especially those considered as 'celebs', are flaunting the phone in the faces of their followers.

Efia Odo said it was quite embarrassing when she came across posts from celebs celebrating their acquisition of the iPhone 13 as if it was some form of achievement.

