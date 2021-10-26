Not long ago, popular Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, traveled to Nigeria for a week's program and returned

He had to take 3 different COVID-19 tests which cost him a total of GHc1,260 although they were all negative

He had also been previously vaccinated and upon sharing this experience online, many Ghanaians have been sharing their experiences & thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has recounted an unpleasant experience he had after traveling to Nigeria and staying there for just a week.

In a post on his personal Twitter handle, the media personality known for his strong voice and professionalism indicated that he was made to take three different COVID-19 tests.

This procedure that cost GHc1,260, according to him, was carried out despite the fact that each of the tests was positive and he had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Photos of Manasseh Azuri Awuni Picture Credit: @Manasseh_Azure

Source: Twitter

In his own words:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This month, I traveled to Nigeria and returned in less than a week. I had to take 3 COVID-19 tests, all negative. It cost me GHC1,260, discomfort and time. And I’m fully vaccinated.

What Ghanaians are saying

After narrating his ordeal, Manasseh's followers on Twitter took to the comment section to express their thoughts over the development.

@edemagbana shared a similar experience:

In the last 2 months, I have done about 18 COVID tests, all negative & I spent on the average , 20 euros on each test….

@Ben_madison17 said:

It’s funny that they still test vaccinated people just to make money. Why should vaccinated people be paying for that test in the first place. Every opportunity is used to milk people dry in that country.

@blackdonnn indicated:

Some of these requirements are not peculiar to Ghana. I'm fully vaccinated. I had to take covid test before leaving the US, at the airport, in Ghana before my return to the US and was required to either take another test or quarantine for some days before returning to work.

See the post below

Revenue from COVID-19 tests

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has stated that it has accrued a total of $17,359,500 between September and December 2020 from COVID-19 testing.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the company at the forefront of the testing, Frontiers Health Services, paid an amount of $1,157,200 in royalties to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) out of the total money accrued.

The transport minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, made this revelation while answering questions from the deputy minority leader, James Kludze Avedzi on the floor of Parliament.

Source: Yen News