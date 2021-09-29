Efia Odo has lashed out at some Ghanaians over the 'craze' to own the latest iPhone

According to the actress, owning the flagship phone should not be something people should be celebrating

This follows videos and photos of some celebs taking to social media to announce that they own the expensive phone

Ghanaian model and actress, Andrea Owusu, famed as Efia Odo, has commented on the current trend of people posing with the newly-released iPhone 13 device.

According to the actress, she was quite baffled that Ghanaians, especially those considered as 'celebs', are flaunting the phone in the faces of their followers.

Efia Odo said it was quite embarrassing when she came across posts from celebs celebrating their acquisition of the iPhone 13 as if it was some form of achievement.

Efia Odo speaks on iPhone 13. Source: Instagram/ @traceyboakye, @efiaodo, @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

She said she needed some explanation as to why people felt that by the mere virtue that they own a piece of the Apple device was tantamount to making it in life.

Efia Odo stated clearly that she felt quite embarrassed to see some celebs flaunting the iPhone 13 on their social media handles for all to see.

The pretty model, in a Twitter post, wrote: "Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone"

Many followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

@zwenis wrote: "If you want to talk to Nana Aba talk to her directly don’t pass through the corners"

@kojo_wale commented: "No disrespect buh u have been showing off bikinis too. Are they expensive than those iPhones. Only if we can mind our business"

@madbak had this to say: "I don’t know I think it’s ok for people to be happy about the little things that make them happy. Only when someone tries to rub it in someone’s else face that’s when it’s taking a bad turn."

Efia Odo's comment follows a trend of a number of celebs flaunting the new iPhone 13 on social media.

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, Agradaa and actress Tracey Boakye are among the celebs who have showed off their iPhone 13 gadgets.

