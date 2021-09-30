TV3 presenter and broadcast journalist, Wendy Atswei Laryea, has received a Chevening scholarship to study for her master's degree

TV3 presenter and broadcast journalist, Wendy Atswei Laryea, has received a Chevening scholarship to study for her master's degree at Cranfield University.

Wendy was selected among the top one per cent (21 selects) from a pool of over 2,000 applicants from Ghana.

In an Instagram post, she revealed that she landed in the reserve spot on her first attempt.

Hectic application process

''For anyone who has applied for a Chevening scholarship, you can attest to the intense and rigorous process applicants go through, in addition to the mental stress awaiting either successful or unsuccessful feedback.

''My first attempt at Chevening scholarship in 2020 landed me at the “Reserve” spot,'' she said.

Encouragement from friends

Wendy was urged by some colleagues who are successful Chevening scholars to try the second time.

''For my “Tribe”, including Gabriel Obodai Torgbor-Ashong(a 2018 Chevening Scholar and John Elliot Hagan (a 2020 Chevening Scholar), believed I was a "winnable" candidate and encouraged me to give it a second try,'' she recalled.

The Ghanaian media personality is now a Chevening scholarship awardee after heeding the advice of her companions. She took to Instagram to announce the achievement.

''I am extremely happy to announce that I have been selected for Chevening Awards 2021/2022. I was selected among the top 1 per cent (21 selects) from a pool of over 2,000 applicants from Ghana,'' she said.

Wendy also credited God for the feat, citing Ecclesiastes 9:11 and adding that ''the faithful God who always knows my end from my beginning made it possible for me on the second attempt. Victory belongs to Jesus. I owe it all to you!''

Read her full post below:

