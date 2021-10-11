A young Ghanaian woman has recently taken to social media to narrate how a stranger recently supported her

Philomena Afi Antonio narrated that the unknown man reached out to her requesting to contribute Ghc1000 towards votes for her as she was nominated for a category at the just ended 40under40 Awards Ghana ceremony

She shared that with the help of her family, friends, and the kind stranger, she emerged as the winner of the Philanthropy and Charity category

A grateful Ghanaian woman has recently shared that a man she knows from nowhere offered Ghc1000 worth of money towards vote for herself after being nominated for the Philanthropy and Charity category of the 40Under40 Awards Ghana ceremony on Friday, October 8, 2021.

In Philomena Afi Antonio's post on LinkedIn, she shared that the man reached out to her on Instagram after posting her nomination.

The stranger asked for her mobile money account number with the reason that he would like to support her with votes.

"He asked for my momo and sent me 1,000ghc", Afi said.

Out of surprise and excitement, Afi quickly voted with the money and sent a screenshot to him.

"I was like wooooow. I quickly voted, took a screen shot of the vote and sent to him to confirm I voted. I thanked him profusely because its very rare to find people like that", she wrote.

Afi successfully took home the award for Philanthropy and Charity category.

She thanked her mother, friends and project manager for their support.

