Kwame Adusei graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of Ghana Law School

He shared a message on his LinkedIn page, disclosing he graduated with a First Class

The new graduate credited God, his family, lecturers, seniors, and classmates for their support

After clocking another feat in his life, a Ghanaian student, Kwame Adusei, has celebrated graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of Ghana Law School.

Adusei joined the ranks of students who have attained First Class in law from the prestigious Ghanaian university.

He took to his LinkedIn page to announce the achievement, disclosing that he was excited and extremely grateful for making it this far, saying:

I feel incredibly lucky - Ghanaian student says as he graduates with first class degree in law from Legon. Image: Kwame Adusei

Source: Twitter

Celebrating the achievement

''I am excited to share that I graduated from the University of Ghana with a First Class Degree in Law,'' he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Adusei attributed his success to the support he received from his family, lecturers, seniors, and classmates from the University of Ghana School of Law.

''I am extremely grateful to my family, lecturers, seniors, and classmates from the University of Ghana School of Law without whose support, encouragement and advice, this would not have been possible,'' he said.

The young graduate further stated that he deems it a privilege to have studied with incredible classmates from Ghana’s premier law faculty.

''I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to study at Ghana’s premier law faculty alongside such incredible classmates, and earnestly look forward to what my future holds,'' he said.

Kwame Adusei's post has garnered reactions and comments from his followers on LinkedIn. YEN.com.gh has selected some of the most uplifting remarks below:

Social media comments

Kwasi Sarpong said:

''Well done and congrats. This is not the end of the education son, go out there and make a difference. Let your name be mentioned as positive change happen. Be a go-getter. That’s what’s worth celebrating,''

Daniel Otoo said:

''Congratulations Kwame Adusei

''It takes hard work to achieve this.''

Portia Nana Ama Adupong commented:

''Very well deserved champ!!! So proud of you my attorney!''

Dave Saunders remarked;

''That's so good man. All the best. You're gonna do great things.''

The 9 students who graduated with First Class in law from Legon in 2021

In a related story, the 2021 year group of students at the University of Ghana School of Law have graduated, with nine students achieving First-Class degrees in law during the virtual congregation ceremony held on Saturday, July 31.

The nine First-Class students comprise four women and five men who excelled in the 2020/2021 academic year.

During the virtual ceremony, Christine Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian.

Source: Yen