Father Shaves Dreadlocks in Support of Young Son Battling Cancer

A dad has touched the hearts of many after shaving his hair to support his son

Rayshawn Mims cut his deadlocks in solidarity with his 7-year-old son battling cancer

Well-wishers have so far raised $44,300 for Mims and his family

A loving father has brought tears to the eyes of many netizens after his show of support for his young son battling cancer.

Rayshawn Mims cut his dreadlocks as s show of support for his son battling cancer. Photos: Rayshawn Mims.

Rayshawn Mims decided to do something special for his seven-year-old son Ahkeem who is undergoing chemotherapy.

In a video posted on September 16, Mims shaved his dreadlocks as a show of support for his son.

Mims shared a video of the moment on Facebook, depicting him standing behind his clean-shaven young son while encouraging him.

“Does it bother you that you have to get you hair cut?” he asked Ahkeem, who admitted that it did.

“But you do understand why it had to be cut? The medicine will make you better and it will grow back later,” Mims said.

You are strong

Mims further lauded his young son’s strength before shaving off his long dreadlocks.

“You have been strong and will continue being strong. Anything you have to go through, I will go through it with you. I will cut my hair with you,” Mims said.

After chopping off his hair, Mims admitted he resembled his son, saying:

“We now look like twins. Do you like my new look?” Mims asked his son, who nodded his head in the affirmative.

Diagnosis

Via a GofundMe account he started for Ahkeem, Mims stated they took the young boy to the hospital with a sprained knee on August 3.

However, the x-ray indicated that something was amiss, and they were referred to another hospital.

"Ahkeem was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer on August 16," he wrote.

Unable to work

Mims said that since the chemotherapy compromises his son's immunity, he cannot work to avoid the risk of infecting him with Covid-19.

Thus far, well-wishers have raised over $44,300 for the family, exceeding the $5,000 target.

Kind barbers

