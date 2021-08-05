A lady who finished as the best student of her secondary school has repeated the feat in Sumy State University, Ukraine

Lydia Adi Kolo, a first class Medicine graduate from Niger state, was said to have finished with a CGPA of 4.88 out of 5.0.

The brilliant lady has been celebrated on social media by well-wishers after her adorable photos was shared online

A lady identified as Lydia Adi Kolo has been celebrated on social media after emerging as the overall best graduating student of Sumy State University, Ukraine.

According to Voice of Niger, the 24-year-old first class Medicine graduate finished with a CGPA of 4.88 out of 5.0.

Lydia Adi Kolo emerged as the overall best graduating student of Sumy State University, Ukraine. Photo credit: Voice of Niger

Lydia, who is an indigene of Doko, Lavun local government area of Niger state, was also awarded a prize of the best performance in Internal Medicine and Surgery.

She was outstanding in secondary school

Lydia's brilliance didn't start today as she was crowned the best graduating student of Danbo International School, Kaduna, after making an A in all her subjects when she sat for the Senior School Certificate Examination.

The young lady said her goal is to serve in her state where everyone will benefit from her pool of knowledge.

Many celebrate Lydia

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate the young lady.

Isah Muhammed Alhaji said:

"Congrats and return safely to us. We're proud of you and we need your service."

Moses Kolo commented:

"Proud of you dear. Congratulations."

Isah Usman wrote:

"Congratulations to our indigenous daughter. We are proud of u. Wish u safe journey back home & may d knowledge acquired be benefit to u & entire universe."

Mahmood Sheikh Ahmed said:

"Congratulations to you sis."

