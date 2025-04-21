Pope Francis Has Died Aged 88, Vatican Makes Announcement: "With Deep Sorrow"
Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, according to a statement released by the Vatican.
The pontiff died on April 21 at 7.35 am.
Pope Francis, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigned.
His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican.
"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.
"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.
