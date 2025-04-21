Kwaw Kese, in a video, paid a visit to the site where former president Nana Addo's statue was vandalised and expressed sadness

The musician made a video of the site expressing sadness over the manner in which the statue was destroyed and spoke against the act

Kwaw Kese said it was wrong for the people to do that to the statue of someone as important as the former president and asked them not to involve themselves in such acts

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has expressed deep disappointment after visiting the damaged statue of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Effia Nkwanta roundabout in Sekondi-Takoradi.

In a video shared online, the musician stood at the site of the vandalised statue and reflected on the state of the monument, which now lies in ruins.

According to him, the act was both unfortunate and disrespectful, especially considering the figure the statue represents. He urged the public to refrain from such behaviour, emphasising that damaging national symbols does not benefit anyone.

The statue, which was unveiled in November 2024 during then-president Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Western Region, was erected to honour his contributions to regional development.

However, it has become the target of repeated vandalism. The second vandalism reportedly took place on January 12, 2025, leaving the statue’s head detached and the base severely damaged.

During that first incident, only the statue’s left leg was damaged, and it was later repaired. Unfortunately, the more attacks appear to have caused irreversible destruction.

In Kwaw Kese's video, the statue looked even more damaged compared to previous vandalisations. Previously, residents stated that they believed the statue should never have been erected, while others argued that, regardless of opinion, destroying public property was not the right approach.

Kwaw Kese's visit to Nana Addo statue stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

vinash_music244 said:

"Ohhh mine !!! Dey finally kpai the thing ooo."

khemikalexto wrote:

"I thought they rebuilt it funded by sm pastor oo or"

niikpakpoconcepts commented:

"The road you go pass top go see the statue sef nor good."

the_realgeorgetemeng said:

"So what? You encouraged people to vandalised it now you've hot what you want , you faking sympathy?"

angel_gideon_mann commented:

"You see Akufo-Addo didn’t utter a word?? Posterity will judge those who broke it and those who are making fun of it. It’s early days yet!"

jay_kan1999 said:

"Kwaw, next time put in more salt."

Nana Addo meets president Mahama

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shared on Facebook that he spent Easter in Kwahu, as he has done for nearly 20 years.

YEN.com.gh reported that during the visit, he met current President John Dramani Mahama, and photos showed the two leaders in a cheerful mood.

Mahama was in the area for the Kwahu Business Forum. Their friendly interaction drew positive reactions from Ghanaians, who were pleased to see unity between the two political figures.

