A woman has expressed gratitude to God for finally giving birth to her own child after years of waiting

At an event that seemed like her 50-year-old birthday celebration, gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori could be seen performing on stage

The woman couldn't hide her joy as she knelt beside her husband and praised God with her baby in her arms

A heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman has emerged on social media in which she could be seen expressing gratitude to God for finally giving birth after years of waiting.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @oyoaffairs, the woman knelt on the floor beside her husband and praised God for finally receiving the fruit of the womb.

The woman's husband, decked in white traditional attire, also praised God for finally becoming a father after years of trusting God for a miracle.

Gospel artiste Yinka Alaseyori performed at the event that seemed like a 50-year-old birthday of the new mum.

The blessing of any marriage is children and the 50-year-old woman will now be able to experience the joy of motherhood which every married woman prays for.

Social media users react

@oluplusofficial

"What a faithful God said."

@oyobusinesskonnect commented:

"Glory to God."

In similar news, a Ghanaian elder in the Church of Pentecost called Mr Kenneth Amoabeng and his wife, Mrs Vera Amoabeng, have given birth to five children at once.

According to reports sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of factsandtruths_official as well as celebritiesbuzz.com.gh, the couple had been married for eight years without a child.

The five children were christened during a naming ceremony that was held at the Tema Community 1 Assembly of the Church of Pentecost, opposite the Full Gospel Church International.

