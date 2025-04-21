Arteta Drops Arsenal Starting XI Hint vs PSG To Make Up for Partey’s Suspension

Arsenal will be without Ghanaian midfield enforcer Thomas Partey against PSG in the UEFA CL semi-finals first leg

Arteta tested a new setup in the 4-0 win over Ipswich, with Merino dropping into midfield and Trossard shining in attack

Both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are seeking their first ever UEFA Champions League glory this season

Arsenal are set for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on April 29 at the Emirates Stadium—but they'll be without one of their key midfield anchors.

Thomas Partey, who shone against Real Madrid on April 16, will miss the crucial first leg after picking up a suspension, forcing Mikel Arteta to rethink his midfield setup.

As preparations intensify, the Gunners boss has offered a strong clue about how he plans to navigate the absence of the Ghanaian star.

Partey suspended for PSG semis 1st leg

The ex-Atletico Madrid player's yellow card against Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarter-final has come at a terrible time for Arsenal.

The midfielder was shown his third yellow card of the Champions League campaign following an altercation with Dani Ceballos, ruling him out of the semi-final first leg.

Partey's absence could be a significant blow, with PSG boasting a terrific midfield of the likes of Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz.

Arteta tests tactical alternatives

In the wake of Partey’s suspension, Arteta used Sunday’s 4-0 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League to test a possible setup for the PSG clash.

While the game might not have had the same stakes as the upcoming Champions League fixture, it offered an insight into the manager’s thinking.

Notably, Partey was left out of the starting lineup altogether, and Arteta opted to deploy Mikel Merino in a deeper midfield role.

Merino, who has featured in more advanced positions recently, was pushed back into a double pivot—likely a preview of what Arsenal fans can expect when they host PSG.

Further upfield, Leandro Trossard was handed a start in the frontline and took full advantage of the opportunity.

The Belgian forward netted a brace, reminding fans and critics alike of his sharpness and ability to contribute when called upon.

Trossard's performance may well have secured him a starting berth in the semi-final first leg.

Arteta says Trossard is ready

Speaking after the win, Arteta was full of praise for Trossard and hinted that he could play a key role against PSG.

"Yeah, he's certainly ready to play in any position. We have to make certain adjustments, not because of PSG but because of the situation we had with Thomas [Partey] and a few other players." Arteta said.

The Arsenal manager emphasised the need for flexibility within the squad and lauded the players' willingness to adapt.

"That's good because the team shows adaptability, versatility for certain players to play in different positions and that's very much needed, especially when we have the numbers that we have at the moment."

Whether starting out wide, as a false nine, or even in a midfield hybrid role, the former Brighton man brings creativity and unpredictability—two traits that could trouble PSG’s backline.

Merino returns to familiar territory

Though Merino has been used in more advanced roles, even as a false nine in recent weeks, Arteta believes his natural position lies deeper.

"Yeah, well, that's where he's played his whole career. But obviously, we have a very short memory sometimes, and we see him as a nine and now it's almost strange to see him in midfield. I think he did really well."

Merino's technical security, vision, and defensive work rate make him a logical replacement for Partey in the middle of the park. His experience playing in La Liga and European competitions adds another layer of calm in high-pressure situations—a quality that will be essential against a side of PSG’s calibre.

Expected Arsenal XI vs PSG

With Partey suspended, Merino is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to keep their places as Trossard could start centrally.

The defensive line of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Myles Lewis-Skelly remains unchanged—barring any injuries. David Raya will likely continue in goal.

The bigger picture: Depth, trust, and belief

Arteta’s comments reflect more than just tactical tweaks—they speak to the depth and belief within this Arsenal squad.

The Gunners have endured setbacks this season, from injuries to fixture congestion, but they’ve consistently shown resilience and adaptability.

With Partey out, the burden shifts—but Arsenal have built a team that is no longer overly reliant on any single player.

Trossard’s form and Merino’s calm return to midfield could be the solution Arteta needs as he looks to lead the Gunners to their first Champions League final since 2006 with PSG aiming to lift the coveted trophy for the first time in their history.

