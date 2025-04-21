Potential Replacement of Dr. Ogum at Kotoko Emerges as Sack Reports Intensify

Asante Kotoko are winless in their last four league matches, slipping to 4th place in the Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko’s dreams of returning to the CAF Champions League next season are in serious jeopardy, with their Ghana Premier League title hopes hanging by a thread.

Amid a disappointing run of form, speculation continues to grow over the future of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, with an ex-Kotoko defender reportedly emerging as the most likely replacement should the Porcupine Warriors opt for a managerial change.

Slipping Away from Title Aspirations

At the start of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign, Kotoko were clear in their ambitions—to win the league and secure a spot in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League.

With a squad assembled to challenge for top honours, expectations were high both within the club and among their passionate fanbase.

However, things have taken a downward turn in recent weeks. The Reds have managed just two points from their last four games, suffering back-to-back defeats to Accra Lions and Nations FC.

As it stands, they sit fourth on the table with 47 points after 28 games, trailing league leaders Gold Stars by six points with six games left to play.

Mounting Pressure on Dr. Ogum

The recent slump in form has turned the spotlight firmly on head coach Dr. Ogum, who won the 2021/22 GPL with the Porcupine Warriors.

Supporters and club executives alike are said to be growing increasingly concerned with the team’s lack of consistency and failure to impose themselves in crucial games.

The defeats to Accra Lions and Nations FC have particularly stung, coming at a critical stage of the title race.

According to exclusive sources of Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, there is serious consideration being given to replacing Ogum.

''I don't think Ogum would be sacked considering we have just a handful of games to end the league season. I've heard some names being mentioned like you're telling me, but someone like Zito is a legend of the club, and has carved a respectable name for himself in the game. Despite this, it is too early to start thinking of Ogum being sacked albeit the results have been really bad of late.'' a club source said.

Karim Zito Tipped as Top Candidate

In the event that Kotoko decide to sever ties with Ogum, Dreams FC boss Abdul Karim Zito has emerged as the frontrunner to step in.

The experienced coach, known for his tactical nous and ability to work with young talent, has seen his stock rise considerably after guiding Dreams to the semifinals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zito’s experience on the continental stage and his prior involvement with Ghana’s youth national teams make him an attractive proposition for Kotoko.

Moreover, the ex-BA United head coach is seen as someone who can bring discipline and structure to a Kotoko side that has looked tactically disjointed and mentally fragile in recent weeks.

Tough Fixtures Ahead for the Reds

Kotoko’s next two matches could prove decisive—not just for their title hopes, but also for Ogum’s future.

They welcome Aduana FC to the Baba Yara Stadium in a must-win clash on April 27 before heading to Accra to face bitter rivals Hearts of Oak on May 5.

A positive result against two-time GPL winners Aduana could ease some of the pressure. But a defeat could spell the end for Ogum, especially with the Super Clash against Hearts in the offing.

Club Management Yet to Make a Final Decision

While no official announcement has been made, sources close to the club suggest discussions are ongoing at the IMC level that has Sudan national football team's head coach, Kwesi Appiah, as head of sporting affairs.

Zito’s Potential Challenges at Kotoko

If appointed, Karim Zito would inherit a squad in need of a morale boost and a tactical reset.

He would also be tasked with uniting a dressing room that appears to have lost its identity in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, the ex-Asante Kotoko player has the pedigree to make an impact. His success with Dreams FC and the national U-20 team has shown that he can thrive under pressure.

Should the opportunity arise, it could also be a stepping stone for him to prove himself on a bigger domestic stage.

The next seven days could well define Kotoko’s season and shape the immediate future of the club’s technical direction.

With two high-stakes fixtures on the horizon, the onus is on Dr. Ogum to deliver results or risk being shown the exit door.

