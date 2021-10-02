A gorgeous young lady has caused many to react on social media as she pronounces her love for animals while chewing on a beef

The well-spoken girl admitted that she made a decision earlier to become a vegetarian but she just eat meat to survive

Netizens who saw the video seemed very entertained by it

A video of a beautiful young damsel enjoying her beef after claiming to be a vegetarian is causing massive waves online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called What's trending pa Zed had the young girl whose name was not disclosed saying she loves cows hence made a decision not to eat animals.

The girl however said that the meat she is chewing on is just to help her survive.

While enjoying her beef, she admonished others not to eat meat.

Her mother asked if that would be her last time taking meat and she responded with a big 'no'.

At the time of this publication, the video has over 650,000 views with close to 19,000 reactions.

A few of the close o 3000 comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Ifepe Amaka commented:

Can u imagine, me that have been eating cow Before she was born,I don't even know y am eating it, Sorry animals I now know that am eating meats to survive

From Whitey Muzuma:

I need my school fees to be refunded with immediately effect, my English teacher was useless...from now on wards I'm watching the cartoons

Obumneke George replied:

We have to survive my dear. We love Animals, but we have survive. Mum allow me finish, am a vegetarian but I have to survive. Very Big and funny lesson.

Kgakgamatso Oteng shared:

Mum asked about her being a vegetarian and she was "you didn't let me finish"slippery child

From Ayomide Omatayo:

What ever you look or sound like, you will still be in my heart. I love you, I Know I'm eating you but I'm eating you to survive. And this won't be my last time of eating you. Smart girl.

Watch the full video below;

