Stonebwoy's performance as the headline act at the March 2025 edition of the Guinness Accravaganza did not go without drama

DJ Lord OTB, who was also performing as the disc jockey on the night, claims Stonebwoy's team stopped him from playing Shatta Wale's songs

According to the award-winning DJ, Stonebwoy's team instigated the organisers to stop him and also interfered with Kojo Manue's performance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prominent Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Lord OTB has publicly criticised Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his management team over their conduct at a recent event.

According to him, Stonebwoy's team interfered with his performance at the Guinness Accravaganza show held on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 2024 Best DJ claimed he was instructed to stop playing songs by Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy's long-time industry rival, despite positive audience response to the music selection.

DJ Lord OTB accuses Stonebwoy's team of stopping him from playing Shatta Wale's songs at Accravaganza. Photo source: @stonebwoy, @djlordotb, @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

He claimed that the inclusion of Shatta Wale in his playlist riled up the team of Stonebwoy, the headline act for the show, to the point where they instigated the organisers to stop him.

Lord OTB further alleged that Stonebwoy's team was so incensed that they overstepped their boundaries and took over another performer's allocated time slot, describing both incidents as unprofessional behavior that undermined the event's integrity.

"At the behest of Stonebwoy's management, I was instructed to cease playing Shatta Wale's music immediately. Can you imagine? Given my background as a DJ, this is obviously disrespectful and unprofessional," DJ Lord OTB wrote in his post.

See DJ Lord OTB's tweet below:

Bemoaning the act, DJ Lord OTB argued that no headline act should have sway over what a DJ plays.

“This isn’t just about me feeling disrespected. There are many bigger problems here. Artiste managements keep overstepping their boundaries, acting like they’re in charge of everything. DJs and MCs keep getting treated as unimportant, even though we’re the ones who keep the energy going and make sure events run smoothly,” DJ Lord said. “And worst of all, personal beef between artists is now being used to control what music gets played at events, which just makes the whole industry look petty.”

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh