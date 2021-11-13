A University of Education graduate by the name of Rebecca Adu Konadu is being celebrated by many after starting her own porridge business

Many praised her initiative and encouraged her not to give up

Some Ghanaians, however, expressed their displeasure about a graduate having to resort to 'mediocre' job after years of schooling

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier this week, YEN.com.gh shared the story of Rebecca Adu Konadu, a University of Education graduate has resorted to selling porridge after completing school.

The report indicated that Rebecca had been unemployed for two years after finishing with national service but after going on various job hunts to no avail, she realized how hard it was getting breakfast in her area and that was when the idea to sell porridge was birthed.

Rebecca Adu Konadua at her porridge stand Photo credit: Miriam Adu Asantewaa/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Many who saw the post on the verified Facebook page of YEN.com.gh were very impressed by the young lady's initiative.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Davision commented:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

That is so honourable. Her Koko may be different, and she can really make it big, by practicing proper management.

Daniel Ohemang replied:

We need not to be happy with this. Though she has done well but it's an error. To spend all those years in school, then come out to do this all because there is no work, masa the country has a fault. Her program read even has nothing to do with this. ...anyways God bless you for that. I pray you will find work with respect to your qualification.

Michael Opare Danso commented:

Do you know how much she can make a day as compared to someone who see herself as employed graduate. We take everything for granted in this country

From Felix Anamael:

That is the essence of education. Solving problems within ur localized environment.

Robeta Osei wrote:

Better move, no government can make life for anyone, they are can only make life easy, if they are not making it easy, just focus and help yourself

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a dynamic young man named Stephen has recently granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Maame Sika, where he opened up about resorting to painting after school.

Stephen shared that he remained jobless for years after school. Being the first of four siblings, he received constant complaints from his father because he was unemployed.

All attempts to get a company to employ him proved futile.

"I tried over and over. I wrote letters to companies to engage me but I got no response", he intimated.

Source: Yen