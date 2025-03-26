A 'family war' is gradually brewing in the household of the late Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley, as his relatives have raised concerns about the paternity of his children.

They claim their deceased relative is not the biological father of four of his children. They emphasised that Nana Pooley has only two children.

Speaking in a now-viral video, two women who claimed to be relatives of the deceased Kotoko fanatic, indicated that Nana Pooley was involved with a woman from Ivory Coast, Ann, who had two kids with their brother.

Ann, however, passed away years ago after falling ill, leaving behind their kids, Abigail and Angel.

Following her demise, Nana Pooley married Gifty, who already had four kids at the time, and changed the names of her kids to bear Nana Pooley's surname.

Who is the true father of the kids?

The women claim the after of the four kids is a man from the Volta Region, although they did not fully disclose his identity.

They claim the father of the kids raised concern about the change of his children's surname when Pooley was alive, but his concerns fell on deaf ears. This led to a misunderstanding between the biological father and Nana Pooley.

Otumfuo awards Pooley's children a scholarship

Earlier this year, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II adopted the children of Nana Pooley. This was after the top Kotoko fan passed away at Nsuatre. Otumfuo has also awarded the children full scholarships.

The women who opened up on the paternity of the children claim Gifty deliberately changed her children's surname so they could be heirs to Nana Pooley's properties.

Netizens react to Nana Pooley's family's claim

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video. Many questioned why the women would come out at this time over the paternity of the children.

Source: YEN.com.gh