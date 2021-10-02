President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday, Friday, October 2021, commenced his 4-day visit to the Ashanti region of Ghana.

To kick start his tour of the region, Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace as per tradition and proper traditional protocol, to seek permission to proceed.

While there, Akufo-Addo thanked him and the Asanteman for the strong support they gave him and the NPP in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

Akufo-Addo pays courtesy call on Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh brings photos from the Akufo-Addo's visit to the Manhyia Palace.

1. Akufo-Addo spotted exchanging pleasantries with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

2. The Asantehene addressing Akufo-Addo's team.

3. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing the gathering od chiefs and government officials.

4. A section of traditional leaders at the meeting.

5. Some traditional people doing what tradition demands.

6. Otumfuo seated at the meeting.

7. Akufo-Addo seated with the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, the Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyir Akoto, and Ashanti Regional chairman of the NP

8. Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with one of the queen mothers at Manhyia.

Alan Kyeremanteng and Dr. Afriyie Akoto are eyeing my seat

Akufo-Addo revealed that his ministers for Trade and Industry as well as Agriculture, Alan Kyeremanteng, and Afriyie Akoto both have their eyes on his seat.

Akufo-Addo seemed to have announced contenders for the next leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as his tenure comes to an end.

Both ministers have reportedly harboured ambitions to become the flagbearer of the ruling party according to a report filed by 3news.com.

President Akufo-Addo made the huge announcement at the Mahyia Palace during his courtesy call on the Ashanti rules yesterday, October 1, 2021.

“Nana let me introduce my team...this is your grandson Dr Afriyie Akoto, my Agric Minister who wants to become the president. Nana, this is Alan Kyeremanten, he has been vying for my seat for a very long time,” he said.

