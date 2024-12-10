The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said his party's decisive victory in the 2024 election is historic

He attributed the massive victory to the unprecedented mobilisation of the party's rank-and-file before the 2024 elections

He urge party members to be moderate about their celebration as the work ahead was going to be daunting

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described his party’s victory over the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a historic moment.

He said during his speech on December 9, 2024, after the Electoral Commission had formally declared that the NDC candidate, John Dramani Mahama, was president-elect.

Asiedu Nketia says the task ahead of the party is very daunting, and the party cannot fail Ghanaians.

Source: UGC

He noted that the mobilisation of the party’s rank and file ahead of the 2024 general election was unprecedented for the party and had secured it a resounding victory.

"At long last, the battle has ended, and the great elephant has been [butchered] mercilessly,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia, however, urged party members to exercise restraint in their celebrations and rather focus on the daunting task ahead.

He said many Ghanaians have reposed their confidence in the party and its flagbearer to undertake a national reconstruction, and the party cannot afford to disappoint them.

Mahama reflects on daunting responsibility

In his victory speech, John Mahama also stated that the task ahead, particularly in relation to restoring the economy, among other things, was daunting and needed the collective effort of Ghanaians to pull the country out of the “abyss” created by the outgoing government.

He noted that the past eight years under the administration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have left deep scars on the national psyche; however, he and his team are determined to reset the nation and reinstate it once again as the Black Star of Africa.

He said his government would take decisive steps to rebuild the public’s confidence in Ghana’s democracy and economy, which have been bruised by poor leadership.

Acknowledging Ghanaians' immense expectations, the President-elect reminded his supporters and party folk that the faith and responsibility placed upon his future administration is onerous, and they cannot afford to fail the citizens.

Opoku-Agyemang promises to create opportunities for women

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Vice President-elect, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has promised to hold the door open for other women to succeed.

She said the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government would prioritise inclusivity and empowerment in its governance.

She added that barriers that hold women and other vulnerable groups back would be eliminated during her tenure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh