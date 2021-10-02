A recent publication by YEN.com.gh about university graduates receiving three-figure salaries has caused many netizens to react

Ghanaians had varying opinions about the publication

Esther Ohunene commented: "It should not be a surprise, some of us just don't want to involve in illegal activities, rather prefer to start somewhere"

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a netizen with the Twitter handle @efoetornam got many revealing they make three-figure per month as graduates, after asking if they would accept a Ghc1000 salary.

The post on Facebook got many Ghanaians voicing out their opinions.

Netizen React Massively After Finding some Ghanaian Graduates Receive just Three Figure Salaries Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Akwesi Ofori shared:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

There's nothing special about university graduates in this country because they are very unproductive because of useless curriculum

Mambey Yenifahit Bugre replied:

I gave up when I saw a university graduate being paid GHC320.00 but I helped her got almost triple of that figure with a new job. People dey sweat oo.If we die and indeed we are told there's another hell after Africa ehhh,I will sue God. We can't suffer twice

From Esther Ohunene:

It should not be a surprise, some of us just don't want to involve in illegal activities, rather prefer to start somewhere

Joseph Kijama replied:

kai me I no go take 320 even if not a graduate.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a netizen has managed to get many revealing the very first salaries they received right after graduating from the university.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @efoetornam posing the question below to tweeps.

As a fresh graduate and a degree holder, will you accept GHc1000 as your monthly salary?

Many who saw the post interestingly resorted to the comments section to reveal their first pay.

Some revealed they still receive three digits salaries on full-time jobs and would not hesitate to receive a Ghc1000 monthly wage.

Others also said they would never accept such a low amount as a monthly salary.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@bizmack11 commented:

I’m taking 850 and that’s even subjected to a target

From @tensionn__:

Ahh na you get option?? You paa, 400 self we dey take

@Kofi_Good shared:

540 kraaa y3 gye na 1000

@Rudolph_Oxlade replied:

Why won't you take is a stepping stone for big salaries

@leslie_kkay wrote:

If it covers feeding and transport then yeah

Source: Yen