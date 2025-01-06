A video of a Ghanaian teenager showing off her skill as a barber has gone viral on social media

Josephine Adwoa Boadi, in an interview, said her desire to become a professional barber informed her decision to quit school after JHS

She was commended by her boss for her dedication, especially for perfecting her skill within a short period

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A 17-year-old Ghanaian girl has become an inspiration to many following her decision not to further her education to achieve her ambition of becoming a professional barber.

Josephine Adwoa Boadi, who plies her trade at La, a town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, expressed delight over her decision to choose barbering over education.

Ghanaian girl opens up on her decision to quit school to become a barber. Photo credit: @Vice Versa Media Ghana/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the teenager in an excited mood at her workplace, busily trimming the hair of a customer.

In the interview, the teenager confessed that her decision to become a barber was made right after she completed Junior High School.

She admitted that she was not academically inclined in school and decided to focus on doing something she was interested in.

Josephine added that her mother also supported her decision and played a crucial role in helping her find a place to work.

"I was not a bright student in school, so after I completed JHS, I told my mother I wanted to become a barber. She also knows I am good when it comes to doing that. I often trimmed the hair of my siblings, so she took me to a barber to work and learn as an apprentice."

The teenager opened up on her desire to succeed in her chosen field as a barber, adding that she wanted to make her family proud.

"Every time I motivate myself, I also remind myself that I do not come from a rich home and that I will make my family proud."

She is good at her job

In an interview, Thomas Sowa, Josephine's boss, shared his assessment of the teenager's performance.

"Her mother reached out to me with an appeal that her daughter aims to become a barber and learn by working under me. After two weeks, she had mastered the skill and was eager to begin trimming the hair of adults. I also realised that she was ready for that task, so I permitted her. After trimming one man's hair, I commended her for her zeal and determination. She has improved with each passing day."

At the time of writing the report, the video on the YouTube page of Vice Versa Media Ghana had raked in over 100 views and four comments.

Watch the video below:

Girl delights as she becomes a car sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabriella Adu, a young Ghanaian lady, also opened up about her work as a car sprayer.

In a video on YouTube, the 18-year-old said she developed an interest in the work after she completed junior high school.

When quizzed whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh