Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share how much they make in a month

Their responses came after a netizen asked if a fresh graduate or a degree holder would take a monthly salary of Ghc1000

Several graduates shared that they earn less than Ghc1000 per month

A netizen has managed to get many revealing the very first salaries they received right after graduating from the university.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @efoetornam posing the question below to tweeps.

As a fresh graduate and a degree holder, will you accept GHc1000 as your monthly salary?

Ghanaian Reveals how much they Earned as Fresh Graduate from University Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many who saw the post interestingly resorted to the comments section to reveal their first pay.

Some revealed they still receive three digits salaries on full-time jobs and would not hesitate to receive a Ghc1000 monthly wage.

Others also said they would never accept such a low amount as a monthly salary.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@bizmack11 commented:

I’m taking 850 and that’s even subjected to a target

From @tensionn__:

Ahh na you get option?? You paa, 400 self we dey take

@Kofi_Good shared:

540 kraaa y3 gye na 1000

@Rudolph_Oxlade replied:

Why won't you take is a stepping stone for big salaries

@leslie_kkay wrote:

If it covers feeding and transport then yeah

From @kofi_opinto:

I will take. Cos I live in a messed up country .

@BoyeKweku commented:

Masa take oo... Ridee jobs no sheda dey like that

@patriot_gh shared:

I took 70gh as monthly pay.

From @krimmy774:

500 then 600 all we dey take.

@dadisenTi wrote:

5k and above

YEN.com.gh recently reported that a young Ghanaian man has recently granted an interview with Citi Newsroom and revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than Ghc2000 as salary is out of the question.

The bold young man, whose name was not disclosed, made this statement at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra international conference centre from Thursday, September 9, 2021, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the man, he will reject a monthly salary lower than Ghc2000 because he has an Information Technology (IT) background, and with his skills and certifications, he expects better pay.

