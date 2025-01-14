Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah hosted a dinner party for Hollywood stars over the weekend

Media mogul and actress Yandy Smith-Harris has shared a video of the beautiful event on her Instagram page

Some social media users have congratulated Jackie Appiah for her exceptional event planning skills

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has made her motherland proud by hosting famous Hollywood stars in an unforgettable party at her mansion.

A-list Ghanaian celebrity Jackie Appiah looked flamboyant in a stylish spaghetti-strap maxi dress styled with a matching kimono. She welcomed Yandy Smith-Harris, Mendeecees Harris, and others to her lovely home.

Media mogul Yandy Smith-Harris looked classy in a cutout denim outfit by Fashionova that flaunted her smooth skin. The fashion influencer's blonde braid hairstyle matched her perfect skin tone.

Jackie Appiah hosts Yandy Smith-Harris and other Hollywood and Ghanaian celebs in her plush mansion. Photo credit: @yandysmith.

Source: Instagram

Yandy Smith-Harris completed her look with an expensive pearl necklace, a silver bracelet, and a silver wristwatch.

Ghanaian actress and former model Kalsoume Sinare wore a glittering dress and lustrous hairstyle to the star-studded party.

Yandy Smith-Harris, who recently got her Ghanaian citizenship, shared the beautiful video with this caption:

"One of the reasons we (@yandysmith, @mendeecees & @absolutelyquad) love Ghana so much is the connection to the people. Have you ever met a cousin late in life, and there was an innate connection you just couldn’t explain? Well that’s precisely what it’s like as children of the diaspora returning home to Africa."

"There are soul ties you can’t unfeel, bonds that become unbreakable, and although thousands of miles have separated you, the memory of your DNA tells us we are much more the same than we are different."

"Thank you, @jackieappiah, for a beautiful night of love and connection. I can’t wait to be back and do it all over again. To our new sisters… until we meet again, @jackieappiah @nikkibravo_ @ghdolly_21 @samirayakubu @natalieomenye (was hiding but was certainly in the building)."

Jackie Appiah hosts Hollywood stars in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the trending video after Jackie Appiah partied with top Hollywood stars in her plush mansion. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

avadrakeblog stated:

"Again, I see my invitation got lost; let me rewatch this clip to see what food I missed so I can decide how upset I should be. 😏."

fauxkami stated:

"Swear down Jackie is real, Homie😍🔥❤️."

natalieomenye stated:

"She is such a sweetheart! Thank you for welcoming us to your home, @jackieappiah . Sis @yandysmith, you know me too well 😂I love the vibe but am always hiding behind you and @absolutelyquad."

rumanazbeautygalore stated:

"Jackie Appiah has a beautiful home. What's the name of that movie😍."

kemi_browne stated:

"I love that you are getting in touch with your roots, but I pray that those returning who 'have' are able to support those living there who 'have not'."

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah slays in a glittering gown

Jackie Appiah made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards in a custom-made silver sequins gown.

She looked like a beauty goddess in the body-flattering gown to the 20th edition of the red carpet event that went viral on Instagram.

The brand influencer wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed elegantly for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks kente to presidential inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who was named the best-dressed female at the historic event.

Jackie Appiah modeled in a three-quarter sleeved gown by Yartel GH to the presidential inauguration on January 7, 2025 at the Black Star Square.

The famous style icon styled her look with a purple designer bag and expensive high heels.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh