Unlucky Chelsea star denied 16 goals by VAR since arrival at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner will be counting himself unlucky since his arrival at Stamford Bridge from the Bundesliga

The Germany international has had 16 of his goals disallowed after referees consulted the VAR for confirmation

The 25-year-old had a goal ruled out against Southampton but gave Chelsea back the advantage in their 3-1 win

Timo Werner's stats would have been more impressive if the number of goals he scored for Chelsea that was ruled out by the VAR were counted, Si, ESPN.

Werner's unlucky stats

The 25-year-old has so far netted 16 goals that have been cancelled by the Video Assistant Referee technology since he joined the west London club.

The German striker joined the Blues from RB Leipzig last season for £47.5million and has been struggling to leave the ground running.

Timo Werner has been unlucky since he joined Chelsea as 16 of his goals have been disallowed by the VAR. Photo by James Williamson

Romelu Lukaku's arrival at Stamford Bridge has left Werner drop from the pecking order after just managing 12 goals in 57 appearances last season.

His latest disallowed goal was against Southampton as the VAR spotted a foul from Cesar Azpilicueta in the build-up to the strike.

Werner, however, restored Chelsea's lead in the game as Ben Chilwell's goal cemented a 3-1 win to take them temporarily top of the Premier League table.

It was his second goal of the season in eight appearances for Thomas Tuchel side this campaign and Timo would love to better last season's tally.

