Nicholas Watson graduated as the valedictorian of his class with the highest Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.8

He also received more than $1.5 million (GHc9m+) in scholarship offers as he graduated from Arkansas High School in the US

Watson was diagnosed with autism and ADHD at a young age, but he braved his childhood inadequacies and overcame

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nicholas Watson is an alumnus of Arkansas High School, where he earned the highest Grade Point Average (GPA) in the school's history, ArkLaTex reported.

Despite being diagnosed with autism and ADHD at a young age and being told that he would never be able to read or comprehend Maths, he overcame his childhood inadequacies.

Watson persevered and has done exceedingly well academically as he gained acceptance to 45 different colleges and universities across the US.

Nicholas Watson: Boy Diagnosed with Autism Graduates as Valedictorian with 4.8 GPA Photo credit: Nicholas Watson

Source: Instagram

Class valedictorian

In addition, he also received more than $1.5 million in scholarship offers and graduated as the class valedictorian with a 4.8-grade point average (GPA).

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Aside from his academic success, he is an athlete thriving in basketball, cross country, soccer, and track.

Selected school

Out of the 45 schools, Watson has selected Harding University to study Electrical Engineering on a basketball scholarship.

Click to watch his valedictory speech;

Smart Accra Academy Boy Scores 8 A's in WASSCE

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian students have excelled with all A's in the just-released provisional results of the 2021 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Sarfo Bernard Kantanka, a student who studied Business at Accra Academy, has obtained eight A's in the 2021 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The brilliant young man scored A's in Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Business Management, Financial Accounting, Cost Accounting, and Economics.

Source: Yen News