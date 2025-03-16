Bishop Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, showered cash on mourners at the funeral of Rev Obofour's mother in the Ashanti Region

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, founder and leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as the Ajagurajah Movement, was the center of attention at the funeral of Rev Obofour's mother.

The man of God showered cash on mourners at the funeral held in the Ashanti Region.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah of Ajagurajah Movement sprays cash at Rev Obofour’s mother’s funeral. Photo credit: @ajagurajah12/TikTok.

In a video circulating on social media, Bishop Asiamah was captured spraying what looked like a bundle of GH¢10 notes on an elderly man who appeared to be singing a dirge.

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement and his entourage, clad in their signature red and black outfits, stormed the funeral grounds in style.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah sprays money on an elderly man who was singing a dirge. Photo credit: @ajagurajah12/TikTok

The heartwarming gesture was met with cheers and applause from the mourners at the solemn ceremony.

Rev Obofour and Bishop Asiamah have been known to share a close relationship, and the latter's appearance at the former's mother's funeral is a testament to the love and mutual respect between them.

The funeral was attended by prominent figures from the religious, political, and entertainment sectors in Ghana.

Aside from Bishop Asiamah, some of the noted personalities who graced the funeral include the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

Below is the video of Bishop Kwabena Asiamah spraying cash at the funeral.

Ghanaians react to Bishop Asiamah's video

The video of Bishop Asiamah's grand gesture at the event has sparked reactions on social media.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video took to the comment sections to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@spaclebaby said:

"My wish is to meet Bishop one day. I just love everything you do."

@King Bull also said:

"My lovely father may God richly blessed you and your family father you are too much powerful."

@Lydia Adobea commented:

"I dont hv problem u spreding money buh dont let ur people bow before u cause it written that dont bow anyone apart from God a word to a wise is enough."

@MizzKim 36 also commented:

"If this is what we call settings,I tap into it cos this settings is Expensive gosh.so love it."

Bishop Asiamah donates GH¢2k to pencil artist

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Bishop Asiamah donated GH¢2,000 to a young female pencil artist, identified as Efya CJ.

This was after the young lady presented a beautiful portrait of the pastor to him at his residence in Accra.

Besides the cash gifts, the bishop also promised to promote Efya CJ's art pieces on his social media pages, which have a huge following.

