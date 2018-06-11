Nursing schools in Ghana: courses offered, fees, admission requirements 2022

Nursing is one of the career paths with immense opportunities in the global job market. Besides being employed in local hospitals and medical centres, nursing graduates from Ghana work in the world's most prominent health institutions, especially in the Americas and Europe. Also, most of the nursing schools in Ghana are accredited by most global institutions, thanks to their progressive approach to training professionals.

What is the best nursing school in Ghana? University of Ghana is one of the best institution. Thanks to growth in the training of medical professionals, Ghana has tens of great nursing schools. With these institutes, you are guaranteed of becoming a professional and certified medical practitioner.

Nursing schools in Ghana

Nursing is a profession within the health care sector focused on the care of individuals, families, and communities to attain, maintain, or recover optimal health and quality of life. The best nursing training colleges in Ghana in terms of the courses offered, harmonised fees and admission requirements are:

1. University of Ghana

The School of Nursing at the University of Ghana offers programmes from degree to PhD levels. Since it is a state-owned institution, the application is open to all Ghanaians and international students. To qualify for the degree programme, you must meet the general university requirements for direct entry.

However, if you have a diploma from a recognised university, you can use it to get admission to the university. If you meet the minimum requirements, you can apply on the university’s portal. Alternatively, you can get a form from the Academic Affairs Office at the university.

All the applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of GH¢200.00. You can either pay the money to one of the university's bank accounts or through the MTN money option.

2. Valley View University

Are you looking for a university offering value-based Christian education for nurses? If yes, Valley View University is a perfect institution for you. Even though the school opened doors for nursing students in 2007, it has different degree programmes.

To qualify for the degree programme, you must be 18-35 years old. For SSSCE, candidates must have credit passes (A-D) in three core subjects and three elective subjects. However, for WASSCE applicants, one must have credit passes (A1 – C6) in three core subjects and three relevant elective subjects.

Valley View University has multiple options on fee payments. Regardless of one’s mode of payment, the school fees may range from GH¢ 2,220 to GH¢ 3,702.

3. Central University

Central University is one of the best private nursing training schools in Ghana. While the university does not have many courses for nursing students, the BSc Nursing Degree programme attracts hundreds of applicants each year. To qualify for the nursing course, you must be 18 to 35 years old.

Also, you need to have an aggregate score of 24 or A – D in all the key subjects (English, Integrated Science and Mathematics) and three electives. If you meet the requirements, apply through the university’s portal. Alternatively, visit the campus and get the application papers. However, you must pay GH¢100.00 for the process.

The freshmen school fees are different from the continuing students. For Ghanian students, the prices range from GH¢ 2,500 to GH¢ 4,175, depending on the nursing programme.

4. Western Hills School of Nursing

Western Hills School of Nursing is an Accra-based institution offering different programmes. The main courses are the Diploma in Registered General Nursing Programme (RGN), certificate course in NVTI and Registered Nurse Assistance Clinical (RNAC).

Even though the school is private, all the applicants must have an aggregate score not lower than 30 in the three elective subjects and the other three core subjects. Also, professionals may apply if they have the relevant documents proving they are already practising nurses.

Once you have met the requirement, contact the school through 0244634200 or 0243783875 to talk to a representative. Also, the representative will guide you on the availability of the application forms.

The fees depend on the year of study and one's nationality. For example, the first-year costs may go up to GH¢ 2,100, including admission, exam, and hall fees. However, as one progresses, the figure goes down as there is no admission fee for continuing students.

5. Ophthalmic Nursing School Korle Bu

Ophthalmic Nursing School is one of the training colleges in Ghana owned by the government. The school offers programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Since the slots are limited due to the higher number of applicants, one must pay attention when the college releases the dates for application.

Luckily, the application process is simple and fair to all applicants. To apply for any programme, purchase the codes from ADB and GCB banks and proceed to the online application. You can also use the MTN money option. Once you get the serial number and the PIN, use them as soon as possible.

If the application is successful, the Ophthalmic Nursing School Korle Bu will invite you to an interview. The main goal of the screening is to confirm your certificates and ability to pursue the applied course.

6. Kintampo College of Health

Kintampo College of Health is a government-owned institution offering courses at certificate, diploma and undergraduate levels. Like Ophthalmic Nursing School, the institution receives many applicants every year. To maximise the chances of getting a slot at the nursing school, you must buy the admission codes from ADB and GCB banks on time.

Alternatively, pay via MTN money to get the application details. Each year the Governing Council relooks at the fees to ensure it reflects the current financial reality in Ghana. In recent years, the costs for first-year students has been around GH¢ 2,100. However, be on the lookout for the latest fees structure.

7. Martin Luther King Health Training School

Martin Luther King Health Training School is an Accra-based college offering nursing courses at the certificate level. The two-year programme makes one an ideal addition to health care teams and hospitals, especially those in need of a trained nurse. Like other Ghana nursing training admission requirements (at the certificate level), you must have an aggregate score of 27 if you are an SSSCE candidate.

If you are a WASSCE candidate, you must have an aggregate score of 42 from three core subjects and three electives. If you qualify for the programme, complete the application on the website. The university accepts both online submissions and physical copies of the filled forms.

Once accepted, the college will send the admission letter, including the fee structure for the first year. Alternatively, call the college through 0594981850 or 0594981829 for more information to get the fee structure in advance.

8. Health Concern Ghana

Health Concern Ghana is a private college offering nursing courses. The Accra-based college is also accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana to provide different programmes. Currently, the college offers two courses, Diploma in Midwifery and Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC).

To qualify for NAC, you must have a WASSCE result of A1 - E8. On the other hand, the college admits students to its diploma programme if they have a Post Nurse Assistant Clinical certificate or relevant qualification. If you meet the minimum requirements, you can get the application forms at the Accra campus.

Alternatively, email them through hcghana@yahoo.com or call a representative on 0244364664. Even though Health Concern Ghana is a private institution, the relevant government body regulates the fees. However, it keeps changing depending on the economic situation in the country.

9. St Karol School of Nursing

St Karol is one of the accredited nursing schools in Ghana. The prestigious institution also has some of the best affiliations with top medical institutions in Ghana. So, students from the school have more access to resources (medical and expertise) during their training.

Since the application process keeps changing due to technological advancement, contacting the school through (+233) 244 620 960 or info@stkarol.com ( or stkarolschoolofnursing@gmail.com) is a perfect place to start. St Karol has different requirements for different programmes.

However, besides the general requirements, the institution does not discriminate against applicants based on age like some colleges in Ghana. The St Karol school of nursing fees depend on the course and whether one is Ghanian or not. For local students, the fees are harmonised to give every student a chance for education.

10. Kumasi Nurses and Midwifery Training School

Kumasi Nurses and Midwifery Training School offers BSC programmes in nursing and certificate courses. As an affiliated college of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, it has a streamlined application process for all its programmes. Before starting the application process, you must have a credit pass (A-D) in three core subjects and three relevant electives.

Also, you must be 18-35 when applying for any programme. The school also accepts applications from practising professionals interested in pursuing higher education. Unfortunately, the nursing training online application is non-existent. However, you can contact the college at +233-271-917926 or visit the office to get the application forms.

Once selected to join the institution, you will need to pay an admission fee of GH¢ 1,500 and an SRC annual fee which is GH¢ 200. Also, students must pay hall dues which are currently GH¢ 100 in the first year. Finally, students must pay the UCC exams fee, which is GH¢ 360, in all programmes.

Besides offering some of the best programmes, the ten nursing schools in Ghana highlighted above have invested in better facilities. Also, the relevant ministry monitors the admission requirements regularly to ensure only the best gets into the profession.

