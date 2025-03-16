Kylian Mbappe is slowly justifying why Real Madrid went all out to add him to their superstar roster

The 26-year-old has already walked his way into the annals of the club's history with his 31 goals in his debut season

But how does his current tally (which could increase further) compare to that of his predecessors

Kylian Mbappé is on the verge of etching his name into Real Madrid’s history books as he closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable debut-season goal tally.

The French superstar, who endured a sluggish start to life in Spain, has since found his rhythm, justifying why Los Blancos made him their marquee signing.

Kylian Mbappé is just two goals away from equalling Ronaldo and Van Nistelrooy's debut season goal-scoring record for Real Madrid. Photos by Denis Doyle, Antonio Villalba and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, his brace in Madrid’s hard-fought comeback victory against Villarreal not only brought him closer to equalling Ronaldo’s milestone but also placed him within touching distance of becoming the club’s highest-scoring player in a debut campaign.

But where does Mbappé stand among Real Madrid’s greatest first-season performers?

Top five highest-scoring debut seasons in Real Madrid history

5. Ronaldo Nazário – 30 Goals

Fresh from winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, Ronaldo Nazário arrived in Madrid from Inter Milan for a then-massive €46 million.

Questions surrounding his fitness, following a severe knee injury, were swiftly answered as he took Spanish football by storm.

The legendary striker bagged 30 goals in 44 matches, leading Los Blancos to La Liga and Intercontinental Cup triumphs in the 2002/03 campaign.

4. Kylian Mbappé – 31 goals and counting

After years of pursuit, Real Madrid finally secured Mbappé’s signature last summer.

Though his initial adjustment proved challenging, he has since found his groove.

His recent double against Villarreal on March 15 propelled him past Ronaldo Nazário, taking his tally to 31 goals.

With the season far from over, Mbappé is poised to climb higher on this list.

More significantly, he has the chance to cap off his debut campaign with a historic treble, with La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League still within reach.

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 33 Goals

Signed from Manchester United in 2006 for around €15 million, Ruud van Nistelrooy wasted no time making an impact.

The Dutch goal machine spearheaded Real Madrid’s attack, guiding them to La Liga glory under Fabio Capello.

He clinched the La Liga Golden Boot with 25 goals, while also netting once in the Copa del Rey and six times in the Champions League, taking his season total to 33 goals, per FBREF.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 33 Goals

When Real Madrid splashed a then-world record €94 million to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, expectations were sky-high.

The Portuguese icon did not disappoint.

Despite an early-season injury setback, he produced 33 goals in 35 appearances, showcasing his immense goal-scoring prowess.

This was merely a glimpse of what was to come, as he would go on to shatter countless records in the years that followed.

1. Iván Zamorano – 37 Goals

Before the era of Galácticos, Iván Zamorano arrived from Sevilla ahead of the 1992/93 season, eager to make his mark.

The Chilean striker quickly became a pivotal figure for Madrid, finishing as the club’s leading scorer in La Liga with 26 goals in 34 matches.

Additionally, he registered five strikes in the Copa del Rey and six in the UEFA Cup (now Europa League), bringing his grand total to 37 goals.

However, his remarkable individual display was not enough to secure silverware, as Madrid ended the season trophyless.

Will Mbappé surpass Zamorano?

With his current goal-scoring form, Mbappé is well on course to break new ground.

Just three more goals would see him surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Van Nistelrooy, while seven more would see him match Zamorano’s all-time debut-season record.

Kylian Mbappé would hope to crown his goal-scoring exploits for Real Madrid with trophies at the end of the season. Photo by Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Considering Madrid’s involvement in multiple competitions, including the Champions League, it is entirely possible that Mbappé could finish his first campaign as the club’s highest-scoring debutant.

Mbappe dismisses Ronaldo comparisons

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé has swiftly dismissed comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although his numbers closely mirror CR7’s early days at Madrid, Mbappé humbly downplayed any likeness when asked about matching the Portuguese icon’s debut-season tally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh