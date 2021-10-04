Kai Rooney is already having a huge impact at Man United's youth system months after his arrival

The youngster penned a contract with United's Under11 team last December with the hope of continuing with his dad's legacy

He was recently the star of the moment after he scored four goals in his side's 5-4 defeat against rivals Liverpool

Kai is among the several sons of former Man United players currently with the club's academy teams

Wayne Rooney's son Kai appears to be cultivating a path to make a name for himself with Man United, just like his legendary dad.

Kai Rooney is already having a huge impact at Man United's youth system months after his arrival. Photo: Instagram/Wayne Rooney.

The youngster was the star of the moment at the weekend after scoring four goals for Man United's academy against rivals Liverpool.

Kai scored all the four goals in the clash but could not help his team from suffering a 5-4 loss against the young Reds.

The youngster made revealed the result via his Instagram account which is believed to be managed by his dad and mum, Coleen.

Kai linked up with Man United's U12 side in December 2020, with photos of him penning a contract alongside his parents being shared.

"Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd. Keep up the hard work son," his dad Rooney revealed on social media at the time.

SunSport reports Rooney Jr had multiple offers from a number of clubs but chose to join the club his dad enjoyed his illustrious football career.

Wayne remains United's all-time top scorer with an impressive 253 goals to his name.

Ronaldo's son joins Man United academy

Apparently, Rooney is not the only Man United legend who has his son with the club's academy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son - Cristiano Jr is also in the club's youth system but it remains unclear if he plays in the same team as Kai.

YEN.com.gh reported Ronaldo Jr joined United academy after his father's recent return to Old Trafford.

The 11-year-old had played for Real Madrid and Juventus academies during his dad's spell in Spain and Italy.

