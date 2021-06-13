Cristina Rosi suffered a heart attack back in July 2020, when she was just seven months pregnant

The doctors had to perform a cesarean section to save her life and that of her baby as they both lacked oxygen

Rossi's husband noted his wife looked unrecognisable and very relaxed, adding that she continues to receive treatment to help in her physical progress

An Italian woman has woken up after being in a coma for 10 months, only to discover that she's the mother to a young girl.

Cristina Rosi went into a coma after suffering a heart attack in July. Photo: The Times UK.

According to The Times, Cristina Rosi suffered a heart attack and slipped into a 10-month coma while she was seven months pregnant.

After waking up from the coma, her first word was reported by her husband to be "mamma".

According to toofab, doctors performed a cesarean section on Rosi when she was still unconscious to save her daughter, Caterina.

Rosi and her daughter risked brain damage due to lack of oxygen during the delivery, and they were later flown to Austria for more treatment.

Delighted husband

Her husband, Gabriel Succi, told La Zione newspaper that the family did not expect her to wake up, and it was a real joy after so much suffering.

Succi also noted that his wife looked unrecognisable and very relaxed, plus she is receiving medicine that will lead to other physical progress.

Her hospital bills were paid by money raised through a GoFundMe account created by Succi, which gathered around KSh 21 million.

Never heard of the pandemic

YEN.com.gh reported a few months back of a teen who woke up from a 10-month coma with no knowledge of the pandemic.

The 19-year-old British teen, identified as Joseph Flavill, slid into a 10-month long coma in early 2020 and woke up in 2021.

The sad bit is that the teen did not know about the virus but caught it twice.

The aforementioned publication reported that Joseph was hit by a car while walking in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, the UK, on March 1, 2020.

According to his aunt, the family tried to explain to Joseph through a video that they were unable to be with him because of COVID-19 restrictions but have not shared with him in details the height of the pandemic.

