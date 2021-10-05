South Africans social media users are laughing at a video of two guys trying to release a large python to the wild from a farm

The two workers are seriously scared of the big slithering creature and one of them even falls to the ground as he tried to remain safe

It is reported that the snake found its way to a farm and the farmer was scared for his livestock and opted to release it back into the veld

A local farmer who spotted a large python on his farm is getting all the funny reactions from social media users. According to a post by Owl Rescue Centre, a farmer in the North West province, Hendrik Hanekom, found this big creature.

Hanekom was concerned the crawling creature carried the snake could pounce on his lambs and decided to ask for help. However, what left Mzansi laughing are the two guys involved in transporting the python to the wild.

The guys are filmed as they try to untie the bag which carried a snake and one of them is seen very sacred to untie the bag and even fell on the ground. The group wrote on social media:

“Hendrik Hanekom from Zeerust contacted us yesterday about rescuing this large lady that he found on his farm and was a little concerned that she would fancy one or two of his lambs. But with him living just a short distance from a 4000-hectare nature reserve on the property of a mine it was decided the best thing was for him to release her close to her territory. #Conservationmindedfarming.”

South African netizens are entertained by guys scared of a python. Image: @OwlRescueCentre/Facebook

The post reads:

@Gail Maytham said:

“Well good for Joseph!! Poor fellow was obviously terrified!!! Bravo Joseph!!!”

@Sandy Narraway said:

“Sorry Joseph I could stop laughing I'm just as scared as you.”

@Earl Oosthuizen said:

“Giving instructions from afar- leading by example is not the best way, it is the only way. How I wish I was there- it would have been a privilege setting such a beauty free!”

@Sheila Leyde said:

“Well done Joseph. I couldn’t have done that and neither could the guy doing the commentary.”

@Mia Donoghue said:

“Shame, poor plovers in the background. Those guys are braver than me.”

