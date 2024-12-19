Ghana Black Maidens player Latifa Musah took a leaf from Afronita's books as she showed off her flawless dance moves

Latifa shone brightly in Ghana's commanding victory against Côte d'Ivoire in the WAFU-B U17 Girls Cup semi-final

She would hope to put up another MVP performance when the Maidens face rivals Nigeria in Sunday's grand finale

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Latifa Musah, one of Ghana's rising female football stars, stole the spotlight with her dazzling dance moves after playing a key role in the Black Maidens’ resounding 5-0 victory over Côte d'Ivoire.

The win secured the team's place in the final of the WAFU-B U17 Girls Cup, and while Latifa didn’t find the back of the net, her standout performance earned her the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Latifa Musah displayed her silky dance moves after she was crowned the Most Valuable Player in Ghana's semi-final win against Côte d'Ivoire. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT.

Source: Twitter

Latifa Musah gives off Afronita vibes

Elated by her achievement, Latifa celebrated in style, blending her football flair with smooth dance moves inspired by the popular Afronita.

Vibing to Skibii and Davido’s Baddest Boy Remix, the lanky midfielder thrilled her teammates with a mix of choreography and ball-handling skills, holding her MVP trophy aloft.

Her celebratory moment symbolised the joy and spirit she brings to the team, as well as the passion that fuels her game.

Latifa stars as Black Maidens demolish Ivory Coast

The semi-final clash against Côte d'Ivoire was a masterclass in attacking football and defensive organisation.

Ghana's young stars set the tone early, with Christiana Ashiaku finding the net in the 13th minute.

Her second goal came just three minutes later, and she completed a hat-trick before the halftime whistle, Ghanafa.org reports.

After the break, Zipporah Ayantoya added to the scoreline with a well-timed strike in the 48th minute.

Seidatu Wahab capped the performance with a composed finish in the 67th, sealing an emphatic win.

The final showdown with Nigeria

With their sights set on the WAFU-B U17 Girls Cup trophy, the Black Maidens will face familiar foes, Nigeria, in a highly anticipated final on Sunday, December 22, per Ghanasoccernet.

The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, pitting two of Africa's most formidable youth teams against each other.

Latifa Musah and her teammates will look to combine their attacking brilliance with defensive resilience to outwit their rivals.

With momentum firmly on their side and standout performers like Latifa in their ranks, Ghana’s young stars are primed to deliver a memorable finale.

Ghana beats Nigeria to win African Games

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's female Under-20 national team, the Black Princesses, beat their Nigerian counterparts to win gold at the 13th African Games.

Abdulai Mukarama's stunning strike just outside the box proved to be the match-winner in extra time after a pulsating 90 minutes ended in a 1-1 scoreline.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh