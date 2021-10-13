A video went viral showing a man explaining that the contents of a coconut he just cut open was blood instead of the normal coconut water everybody knows.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the man believed to be a resident of Teshie-Nungua, a suburb of Accra, was seen standing inside a house close to a coconut tree explaining what exactly he saw.

The man then claimed that he had witnessed something bizarre and wanted to share int on social media for all to see.

Photo of coconut with 'blood-like' content.

Source: Instagram

He was captured in the video saying an amazing coconut tree in the world has been spotted at Teshie in Accra with the content in the coconut being real blood.

According to him, he had never seen such a thing in his life before.

The video which has recorded a lot of views and shares across various social media platforms happens to be false.

According to Emmanuel Afful, creator of the video who has the Tiktok with user name Flybebe1981, no such thing existed.

He confessed to creating it as content for his social media platforms when fact-checking website Dubawa Ghana contacted him

“It is not real. I created it... Seriously, it is not real, I created it. If I give you the details, you will be tempted to do that…I can give you how I did the blood but apart from that, the details of how I managed to put in the blood, I can’t,” Afful said.

When YEN.com.gh sprawled to his TikTok handle to see what kind of content he put up there, YEN.com.gh sighted several other interesting and unreal content.

According to DubawaGhana's report, he does not tag his contents as fictional.

YEN.com.gh has however come to a conclusion that per his testament to DubabwaGhana and a look at the incredible content he puts out on social media, the bloody coconut video is fake and just a show of creativity on the part of the content creator.

