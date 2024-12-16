A video of a young Ghanaian lady opening up on red flags she would look out for in a guy has got people talking

Speaking in an interview, the young lady explained that she would not consider dating a guy who does not have an air conditioner

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video expressed astonishment over the lady's preference

A young Ghanaian lady is trending on TikTok after she was asked about what she would look out for when selecting a boyfriend.

The lady, without hesitation, told the interviewer that a guy who does not have an air conditioner is a red flag.

Ghanaian lady shares her red flag when it comes to choosing a partner.

Source: TikTok

Although she did not give any reasons to buttress her stance, she also added that a guy who cannot express himself in English is considered a red flag.

The young lady concluded by adding that she would not date a guy who does not have office work.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the young lady listing her red flags had generated over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the young lady

Social media users who commented on the video expressed disappointment in the young lady regarding what she deemed a red flag.

Emprezz indicated:

"Some people don't have red flags ooo they just say whatever comes to mind."

Michael Akyen indicated:

"Guys we don't possess all she mentioned let's gather here."

Afia Midnight indicated:

"The AC de3 go and date a barber he get AC for shop."

B0YKA indicated:

"Guys with AC plse gather here."

SIR SHADY wrote

"I've now come to conclusion that they say these things just for trend."

edzordzinam7 replied:

"From someone one with bad subject verb agreement, hmmmmm " a good English kaaa"

Ghanaian woman lists green flags

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman discussed the green flags she would look for in a potential lover.

She noted that women can identify as good men if they possess the qualities she mentioned.

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

