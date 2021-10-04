A man has reported ran mad after he checked in at Kotoka Airport

In a video, he was seen running around and destroying some property in the airport

It took some security personnel at the airport to calm him down and subsequently detain him

A new video making rounds on social media has shown a man running riot at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport amid screams from people at the public place.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, people are heard screaming with some security personnel running after a well-built man.

The man who is seen wearing what looked like a blue sweater was on a rampage at the airport and was seen running into some cubicles.

Man goes mad at Kotoka International Airport.

Source: Instagram

Upon entering one of such cubicles, the man picked what looked like a part of a metallic seat and started destroying some equipment in sight.

The incident drew the attention of many people to the scene who took out their phones and started recording.

Some people near where the destruction was happening were seen running for cover as some policemen rushed to check what was happening.

One brave officer at the airport approached the man who was heard speaking some gibberish and managed to calm him down.

Soon, other officers closed in on the man and were seen trying to handcuff him.

The back story to the incident had it that the rampaging man checked in at the Kotoka International Airport to travel abroad.

He however started acting strangely immediately the process was over and it led to the scene that he had caused.

It is yet to be known if the man made it unto the flight or was barred from flying out of the country.

