Vera, a Ghanaian lady living in the US, said she has blocked all her family members residing in Ghana so they will no longer ask her for money

She explained that most of her relations are ingrates who only keep asking for money but do not give anything back

Several social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their opinions on Vera's opinion

A Ghanaian lady living in the United States of America said she had blocked all her family members from calling her to ask her for money or any form of help.

Vera said none of her relatives in Ghana had ever sent her anything so that she could continue giving them money when they asked.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Vera said several people in Ghana are ingrates, so she decided to block every blood relation.

“After they voted for NDC, I don’t want anybody to call me and ask for money. None of them has ever sent me anything from Ghana for me to keep sending them money. No one asked me to go abroad. Even the one who brought me here has ignored me. So no one can come to me with their demands. People in Ghana are also ingrates.”

Vera said that because she does not want her family to contact her, she often changes her phone number immediately after they learn of it.

She narrated an incident in which she sent money that was used for a different purpose than what she was told, and there was no accountability. According to her, that was the last thing that influenced her to block them all.

She said she would only unblock them after five years of keeping them out of contact.

Netizens react to woman blocking her family

YEN.com.gh collated some comments to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@kofisikasika5603 said:

"In everything you do despite the problems you facing etc never forget your family… it’s tough in abroad but remember one day one day you will need a family member for something."

@jkofie2834 wrote:

"Our women who travel abroad don’t change their mindset. They feel pompous when they make money. They also don’t want to help with responsibilities over here. Also we cannot meet them too often to make decisions about them. Some of the women have misused themselves with so many men."

@damoahlydia1284 said:

"Ungratefulness and entitlement is deep rooted. It's not about the quality or quantity of what you give them.. but how some see what you give them, even if you offer your life.....they might say but they didn't ask you for that.... No medicine can cure. Just leave them alone."

@gloriasefenyamadzigbe wrote:

"But what has NDC got to do with u sending money to ur family?? If NpP govt was that good, why didn’t u live in Ghana???"

@BHOAT said:

"Vera your matter go hard."

Woman abroad warns family against calling her

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in Italy said she cautioned her family in Ghana against calling her for money.

According to Eno Serwaa, for the first six years in Italy, she did not have a job, and her husband was taking care of everything, hence her caution to her family.

She added that she did not want her family back in Ghana to become a financial burden on her husband, who was then the family's sole breadwinner.

