World Cup qualifiers: Ghana players arrive in Cape Coast ahead of Zimbabwe clash

The Black Stars have arrived in Cape Coast for the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

A team of 27 players are currently in camp to start preparations

Ghana will hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The senior national team, the Black Stars have arrived in the Central Regional capital Cape Coast to begin preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Twenty-seven players and the technical team left Accra on Tuesday morning and will immediately start training for the double-header.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players and technical team as seen getting ready to move to their hotel.

Ghana players arrive in Cape Coast ahead of Zimbabwe clash.

"The Black Stars have arrived in Cape Coast for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe," wrote the FA on their official website.

"The team departed Accra around 9:30am and arrived in the Central Regional Capital at midday. Coach Milovan Rajevac’s team will train at the Cape Coast stadium at 4pm."

The team will hold its first training on Tuesday afternoon as the players shake off the traveling stress before full activities begin on Wednesday.

Ghana is hoping to revive in 2022 world cup qualifying campaign after a poor start. The Black Stars beat Ethiopia 1-0 before suffering a 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

Coach Milovan Rajevac will be leading the team for the first time after his reappointment as head trainer of the team.

Ghana is currently second in Group G and will be hoping to secure a maximum six points during the international break.

After the game in Cape Coast on Saturday, the team will travel to Harare for the second leg on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund, Otto Addo, has touched down in Ghana to begin work with the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The former Ghana midfielder was named assistant to newly appointed Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 47-year-old is poised for national assignment.

