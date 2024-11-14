A video of a Ghanaian boy's message to US Vice President Kamala Harris after her electoral defeat is trending on social media

In the voice note sent via her Facebook direct message, the Ghanaian boy boldly asked the politician for financial assistance

He also expressed admiration for Harris' spirited contest against Donald Trump, the US president-elect, in the 2024 elections

The prevailing economic difficulties in the country have forced a Ghanaian boy to take bold and unconventional measures to mitigate his suffering.

The boy, whose name has yet to be confirmed, sent a voice note directly to US Vice President Kamala Harris via Facebook to seek financial assistance.

A Ghanaian boy enters Kamala Harries' DM to beg for money after her defeat to Donald Trump in the US elections. Photo credit: UGC.

In the voice note sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the bold Ghanaian boy said he was reeling in difficulties and needed financial assistance to turn his life around.

"Times are hard, even what to eat is a problem for me, Obaapa Kama. So I want to send you my cash-up details. I would appreciate any little amount you give," he said.

Boy praises Kamala for contesting US elections

After begging for financial assistance, he also expressed admiration for the Vice President's spirited effort in the just-ended US presidential election.

Kamala Harris, running on the ticket of the Democrats, lost the presidential elections to former president Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

Donald Trump won the elections on November 4, 2024, with 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris' 226.

Despite this defeat, the Ghanaian boy said he was proud of the Vice President's attempt and that he believed she could stage a strong comeback in 2028 to return to the Oval Office.

He further consoled her on the electoral defeat and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Ghanaian's voice note to Kamala goes viral

The voice note of the Ghanaian boy to Kamala Harris has gone viral on social media, sparking laughter among netizens who chanced on it.

@dreezy said:

"obaapa kama has to be thee most outrageous thing I’ve heard all year."

@Samuel Agyei also said:

"You are not a serious guy at all."

@artkidexture wrote:

"LMFAOO only if she understood."

@Mami also wrote:

"What Ghanaians cannot do does not exist ampa."

@an🇺🇬 commented:

"The Obaapa Kama is all i need to laugh!!!!"

Ghanaian pastor's prophecy about US elections fulfilled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor's prophecy about the outcome of the US presidential election has been fulfilled.

While preaching on the crossover night on December 31, 2022, Francis Awotwe prophesied that Donald Trump would earn a second term.

