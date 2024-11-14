A Ghanaian TikTok star, popularly known as Agadoo Junior, has begun his SHS education after passing his BECE

The young man was captured in a viral video at the Apam SHS, based in Cape Coast in the Central Region, completing his enrolment process

Some teachers of the school seemed excited about Agadoo Junior in their school as they were heard in the video teasing him

A rising Ghanaian TikTok star, known as Agadoo Junior has begun his secondary education after excelling in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a video making rounds on social media, the budding content creator was spotted at the Apam Senior High School (SHS).

Agadoo Junior, a Ghanaian TikTok star enrols at Apam SHS after passing BECE. Photo credit: @flashy_photography/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Teachers from the Apam SHS seemed excited to have the popular young man in their school from their reactions in the footage circulating online.

"Come see Agadoo for here....The students knew him, he's online. He is on social media," one of the teachers was heard saying.

The TikTok start was also captured in another video walking out of a classroom with a group of students.

Agadoo Junior was part of the 2024 BECE candidates whose results were released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) a few weeks ago.

Agadoo Junior's video goes viral

The video of Agadoo Junior at the Apam SHS had gone viral on social media with many netizens reacting to it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@LEGEND said:

"teachers go worry am oo everything anka ey3 agadoo asa a wasa dada."

@Akosua Sandra also said:

"His dad is laughing aww upon all the fooling he got the best school Agadoo jnr will continue in Apam"

@Yrn.Arabian wrote:

"Teacher wan trend with Agadoo jnr grace."

@KOJO TRADES commented:

"Wei, the school he has started ob3 gyimi fri Form 1 ak) Form 3."

Source: YEN.com.gh