Former Ghana FA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie has bemoaned the state of refereeing in the game between Accra Lions and Dreams FC

The matchday 16 Ghana Premier League encounter saw referee Maxwell Hanson at the centre of controversy

Kelvin Ahiable scored the only goal as Dreams FC defeated Accra Lions at the Tuba Astro Turf on Sunday

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has expressed his disappointment in the game between Dreams FC and Accra Lions.

The media expert and former journalist lamented over officiating in the Ghana Premier League fixture, which Dreams FC won 1-0 after bearing Accra Lions.

Kelvin Ahiable netted the only goal of the game in the second half of the controversial encounter at the Tuba Astroturf.

A video from the match has gone viral after several refereeing decisions went against Accra Lions. In the video shared on social media, players of Accra Lions were caught offside anytime they made a move forward.

"For the first time in 20 years, I shed tears at 1 am when I saw highlights of Dreams FC vs. Accra Lions. I have firsthand knowledge of the millions of dollars Lions have invested in Ghana football, and seeing this being undermined was too painful. I am a human being; I have a soul," posted Sannie Daara, as quoted by 3 Sports.

The game has sparked numerous reactions from followers of the Ghana Premier League, with fans expressing their discontent with the officiating.

Both teams have a game to play to wrap up the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions react to unfair officiating

The Ghana Premier League runners-up took to social media to share their disappointment following the disastrous officiating between them and Dreams FC.

In a statement, Accra Lions pointed out several issues, including the lack of sponsorship and proper broadcasters for the league.

"We owe it a duty to our fans, the football community and the public to express our concern about recent developments in the Ghanaian football landscape.

"In our opinion, the results at the international level is a reflection of the development at the local level. We are playing our fourth season in the Ghana Premier League, and unfortunately, we have to admit that the conditions are steadily deteriorating.

"There’s now no sponsor for the league, nor has a television contract been negotiated at this point How will the league ever acquire sponsors again if refereeing performances like yesterday's become the standard and any criticism is immediately sanctioned by the association?

"ots of incidents and happenings have gone unattended, an experience that has left us with more questions than answers. Such tendencies continue to chip away every sense of the definition of the trust our esteemed fans and the public have reposed in us."

