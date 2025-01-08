Samini, in a social media post, congratulated President John Mahama after his inauguration on Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The dancehall musician urged President John Mahama to work hard to lift Ghanaians out of the country's economic turmoil

Samini's social media post triggered negative reactions from Ghanaians, who criticised him because of his association with the NPP

Award-winning dancehall musician Samini has joined other Ghanaians and celebrities in congratulating President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, December 7, 2025, after his inauguration.

John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the 14th president of Ghana with his vice president, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, at Black Stars Square.

In a remarkable political comeback, the president secured a landslide victory in the December 7 presidential elections over the New Patriotic Party's candidate and former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Many Ghanaians attended the star-studded event, trooping to the venue and sleeping there in anticipation of the inauguration.

High-profile political leaders from Ghana and the African continent, including outgoing President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, Nigeria's president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rwanda's president Paul Kagame.

Ghanaian celebrities like Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare, Vivian Jill Lawrence, James Gardiner and others also attended the official inauguration to witness John Mahama's swearing-in.

Samini congratulates John Mahama after his inauguration

Samini took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to congratulate John Mahama on his swearing-in and praised Ghanaians for demonstrating its democracy to the international stage.

The dancehall musician noted that the president's significant achievements in office during his second term would represent success for Ghanaians, who voted him into power after eight years under the Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Samini, a staunch supporter and campaigner for Bawumia and the NPP before the elections, also urged President John Mahama to work hard to lift Ghanaians out of the country's economic turmoil and help various communities thrive.

He wrote:

"Congratulations @JDMahama. Ghana has won once again by demonstrating our democracy to the world. I wish you the best of success in your tenure as president of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭. Your success in office means success for every hopeful Ghanaian who is looking for a better and more stable economy for businesses and communities to thrive. Please don’t let us down. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 WELCOME BACK TO OFFICE SIR. Work time. ✊🏾 #oneghana ❤️."

The veteran musician's congratulatory message to John Mahama triggered negative reactions from some Ghanaians, who criticised him in the comment section.

Below is Samini's congratulatory social media post:

Samini's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

edemgabby commented:

"Mahama and the NDC won. Say that and don't bring in the Ghana aspect. All of you are now going about saying Ghana won."

licker1020 said:

"If u no get out aahh, you go see the bad side of us. Dey your lane. If your Bawumia come aahh, then you come tweet for the government. We hate nonsense."

Bigmagic120 commented:

"Hold on, hold on. Boss, l glanced through your page and l have not seen a single tweet of you talking about the rot in the previous administration in every sector. Do better next time and talk about national issues in the interest of the masses that follow you."

Olando6377 said:

"We don’t need your wishes, sir."

Samini commends Shatta Wale for Jamaica concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini commended Shatta Wale after he performed at a star-studded music concert in Jamaica.

The veteran dancehall musician expressed pride in his former rival's success in promoting the African dancehall music genre on the international stage.

Samini earned massive respect from some Ghanaians, who applauded him for being mature and congratulating Shatta Wale.

