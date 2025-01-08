Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus is set to work with Graham Potter at West Ham United

Kudus' club parted ways with Julen Lopetegui, paving way for the imminent appointment of Potter

YEN.com.gh analyses the performance of the 24-year-old under previous managers since moving to East London

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus is set to embark on a new chapter under Graham Potter following West Ham United’s decision to part ways with Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish manager was relieved of his duties on Wednesday, January 8, after a six-month stint marred by underwhelming performances.

Mohammed Kudus is set to work with former Chelsea coach Graham Potter as West Ham close in on securing his services. Photos by Richard Pelham and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

West Ham sack Lopetegui after dismal run

Lopetegui, appointed in May 2024 after David Moyes's departure, officially assumed his role in July.

However, his time at the helm saw the Hammers secure only six Premier League victories.

A crushing 4-1 loss to Manchester City marked their ninth defeat in 20 league games, leaving the club in 14th place, just seven points above the relegation zone, the BBC reports.

Graham Potter set to take over at West Ham

With Lopetegui out, West Ham swiftly moved to appoint Graham Potter as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract, according to The Athletic.

Known for his tactical adaptability and emphasis on cohesive team play, Potter’s arrival signals a potential shift in approach at East London.

His tenure begins with an FA Cup clash against Aston Villa, where the team will aim to regain momentum.

How Kudus has fared under previous West Ham coaches

As a key figure in the squad, Kudus’s role under Potter will be pivotal.

Since joining the Premier League in 2023, the Ghanaian international has experienced contrasting fortunes under David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui.

Kudus' stats under David Moyes

During his initial season, Kudus thrived under Moyes’s guidance, registering 20 goal contributions (14 goals and six assists) across 45 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His versatility shone, excelling as a right winger and occasionally as a false nine.

The freedom to cut inside onto his dominant left foot allowed him to influence games decisively, with standout moments including a solo Europa League goal and an acrobatic strike against Manchester City.

Kudus' stats under Julen Lopetegui

Expectations were high when Lopetegui took charge, but Kudus struggled to replicate his earlier form.

In 17 matches, he managed just five goal contributions (three goals and two assists), a significant dip compared to his output under Moyes.

A tactical shift saw Lopetegui deploy Kudus on the left flank, limiting his ability to cut inside and unleash his lethal left foot.

Furthermore, his tendency for individualistic play hampered his integration into the team’s setup.

While Lopetegui’s system may not have suited him, Kudus also bore responsibility for not adapting effectively.

The Potter effect: What lies ahead of Kudus?

Graham Potter’s arrival offers Kudus a chance to rejuvenate his game.

Known for his fluid systems and emphasis on high work rates, Potter will demand defensive contributions from his attackers, as corroborated by the Coaches' Voice.

Kudus, often criticised for his lack of defensive diligence, will need to embrace a more team-oriented approach.

Potter’s ability to maximise individual strengths while maintaining tactical flexibility could unlock Kudus’s potential.

Reverting to his preferred right-wing role or being utilised in a central attacking position might allow him to regain confidence and influence games more consistently.

As West Ham gears up for Potter’s first match, Kudus’s adaptability and commitment will be crucial.

With the right guidance, the Ghanaian playmaker could rediscover his spark and become a central figure in the Hammers’ resurgence.

Football expert talks about Kudus

In a related report, YEN.com.gh delved into the debate surrounding Mohammed Kudus' form at West Ham, with fans and analysts scrutinising the 24-year-old's playing style.

While his dribbling skills have drawn praise, Kudus has faced backlash for being perceived as “selfish” during matches.

A football expert has offered suggestions on how the Ghanaian midfielder can adapt his approach to enhance his overall performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh