American comedian and TV presenter DC Young Fly was greeted by a cheerful cultural troupe at the Kotoka International Airport

His colleague from the Wild N Out TV show, Michael Blackson, was at the airport in Accra to welcome him

The US-based Ghanaian has shared details about DC Young Fly's visit and his next big move after arriving in the country

Hollywood entertainer John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly, has arrived in Ghana. Videos of him at the Kotokoa International Airport have surfaced on social media.

DC Young Fly is a recurring cast member on the American television sketch comedy series Wild 'n Out and has hosted several shows, including the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

Wild N Out star DC Young Fly is excited to experience Ghana with Michael Blackson as his host. Photo source: MichaelBlackson

Michael Blackson dances with DC Young Fly

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, US-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson was spotted with DC Young Fly at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

An excited cultural troup draped in Kente and dancing Adowa met DC Young Fly as he emerged from the airport's arrival section.

The 32-year-old Hollywood sensation quickly joined the party as he tried to mimic the Adowa dance moves.

Michael Blackson, who has built an educational facility in Agona Nsabaa, was elated to welcome and host his Hollywood colleague in Ghana. On social media, he said,

"My dream is to get all my homies to the Motherland. Welcome to Ghana 🇬🇭 @dcyoungfly next stop is Liberia."

Michael Blackson and his guest stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Michael Blackson and DC Young Fly's dalliance in Ghana.

Magma Black Boy Fly said:

"I’m happy he is finally in Ghana 🤣 this boy still thought we lived on trees, he’s been dissing Blackson too much with that old view he had abt Africa, now he’ll hv a diff view 👍🏾."

trueevidence001 wrote:

"Just 3 celebrities went to Nigeria in December and Nigerians were all over the place. Even one of them was in Ghana for some days before going to Nigeria. 😅😁😂😅😁😁😂😁😅"

Chris Alpha remarked:

"This guy is going to create jokes out of this experience when he returns 😂😂."

Mr_Rebirth noted:

"Ghana would be a good place if we have the right leaders. Ghana needs to do better, I pity the youths who don’t see anything wrong with our Nkwasia leaders but rather comparing corruption 🤦‍♂️."

bukaririchealwishes remarked:

"Me going to learn adowa so I can meet celebs and influencers at the airport for free and get pictures also videos😂😂."

Michael Blackson rants about the government

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson had opened up about his frustrations with the country over his lost investments.

He took to social media to criticize the country's finance ministry and lashed out at the fate of his school in Ghana after his financial loss.

His rants on social media did not sit well with several people, including Sonnie Badu, who noted complaints could deter potential investors from travelling to Ghana to invest significantly in various sectors.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

