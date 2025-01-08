Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle shared a video of how his neighbourhood abroad had been covered in heavy snow during the winter season in January

He took to his Instagram page to share a video of how the car park, street, and other outdoor items had been covered in thick snow and were barely traceable

In the caption of the Instagram post, the gospel musician cried out about wanting to return to Ghana, by adding several crying face emojis to his message

Many people reacted to the video encouraging him to enjoy the winter, while others shared exciting activities he could do in the snow, such as build a snowman, write new songs or shoot a music video

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle has shared in a video how his neighbourhood abroad was covered in snow during the winter season.

Joe Mettle flaunts his snowy neighbourhood

Joe Mettle took to his Instagram page to share a video of how his neighbourhood looked during the winter season in January.

The video showed the car park, the street, houses and several other things outdoors covered in thick snow making it difficult to trace.

Posting the video on January 7, 2025, the same day President John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were sworn into office, the My Everything crooner noted that he missed home, Ghana, dearly.

In the video's caption, Mr Mettle stated that his heart would be filled with joy if he was granted the opportunity to return to Ghana.

"I want to go home. 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭😭😭😭😭."

Reactions to Joe Mettle's video

Many Ghanaians in the comment section encouraged Joe Mettle to enjoy the winter season as they wished they were in his shoes.

Others also shared exciting activities he could do in the snow, such as building a snowman, writing new songs or shooting a music video.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users regarding Joe Mettle's outcry about the snow:

mydominiontv said:

"The oil lamp 🪔 isn’t just for light but for heat too. Set It Ablaze 🔥🔥🔥😅…Anaa ye boa @sandra_boakye_duah?"

nathanielblow said:

"Nooo, please stay there ooo….. shoot a music video in the snow …😂😂."

yinka_okeleye said:

"😂😂😂😂 baba yesterday my ear almost freeze 😂."

asidark2 said:

"Thanking God for snow🙌🙌🙌🙌 In all things give thanks 😂😂😂."

barcelonia_macdona said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣😂. "Give me oil in my lamp"🔥🔥."

deejonesofficial said:

"Bro! Just build a snowman and write some new songs 😂 😂 😂 You should have come to Houston."

official_andrena_ said:

"😂😂😂 sorry sir please enjoy it with us."

georgia_naa_korkoi_ghartey said:

"😂😂😂I should not be laughing at my elders🙊🙊."

