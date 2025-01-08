A young Ghanaian man, identified as Mickey Phresh, has displayed his newly completed house on social media

In a video sighed on TikTok, the young man claimed he built the house from the money he made while hustling on the streets

Many of his online friends who saw the video of the house seemed happy for him as they praised him on his accomplishment

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man has become an inspiration to his peers by putting his meagre resources into good use.

The young man, identified as Mickey Phresh, in a video sighted on TikTok showcased a fully completed house, which he claims to belong to him.

A Ghanaian man hustles on the streets to build his dream home. Photo credit: @mickeyphresh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to him, he built the house from the little earnings he made from hustling on the streets.

The component of the fully-completed house is made up of four single room self-contains, plus an outdoor toilet and bath.

"Congratulations to myself, this is my house, and I bult it with my hard-earned money," he said.

Having managed to put up the building, Mickey Phresh would no longer be bothered with paying exorbitant rent to landlords in the country.

Rent is very expensive in major cities in Ghana, with several Ghanaian youths struggling to find decent accommodation.

Netizens congratulate Mickey Phresh

After Mickey Phresh shared the video of his completed house on TikTok, some netizens who follow his page thronged the comment section to congratulate him,

@mays mall said:

"Done with my own tried this year to complete mum own before l turns 28 in 2025 l can't even buy anything for myself hmm

@MICKEY PHRESH replied:

"With God, all things are possible bro."

@Meme also said:

"I know this house at factory block Nothredam road close to my house."

@user4940736363740 commented:

"Please is a single room self-contain or single room."

@MICKEY PHRESH replied:

"Single room with toilet and bath inside plus big kitchen pls."

Ghana's housing deficit

Ghana's housing deficit is estimated to be hovering around 1.8 million units according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

This is reportedly due to rising demand for housing that is significantly beyond supply.

Some factors that contribute to the housing deficit in Ghana are the rising cost of building materials and the lack of domestic mortgage finance.

Although several Governments have tried to close the gap, the country's housing deficit is however expected to worsen due to Ghana's increasing population.

Construction experts provide cost-saving building tips

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian construction expert provided some cost-saving tips.

According to the construction expert, who was speaking on a YouTube video, it is possible to build a functional house with a budget of GH₵50,000.

Some of the cost-saving tips he mentioned included the use of exposed bricks instead of blocks to avoid plastering and painting and opting for basic kitchen and bathroom features.

He also stated that labour costs are the most expensive item, advising builders to thoroughly negotiate to bring them down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh