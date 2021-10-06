A Ghanaian couple, after years of trying for a child to no avail, have been blessed with a set of five babies

Kenneth Nana Amoateng and Mrs. Vera Nana Yaa Amoateng's miracle quintuplets came at the eighth year of marriage

The set of five is made up of four beautiful girls and a handsome baby boy

A recent publication by the Church of Pentecost General Headquarters has shared that a couple in the church has given birth to five children after eight years of unfruitfulness.

The report shared that Elder Kenneth Nana Amoateng and Mrs. Vera Nana Yaa Amoateng's quintuplets consist of four baby girls and a baby boy.

Kenneth Nana Amoateng intimated that the dream was to be blessed with children after marrying his beautiful wife. However, months and years went by with no sign of conception.

Members of Tema Community 1 Assembly with the quintuplet Photo credit: The Church of Pentecost

Source: UGC

He added that they did not lose hope but continued to trust and believe God for a miracle.

Vera Nana Yaa Amoateng conceived in October 2019 and gave birth to their babies in May 2020.

The parents of five are members of Tema Community 1 Assembly of The Church of Pentecost.

