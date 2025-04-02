Global site navigation

Carter Reum’s net worth: Inside the fortune of Paris Hilton’s husband
Carter Reum’s net worth: Inside the fortune of Paris Hilton’s husband

by  Tatiana Thiga 5 min read

Carter Reum's net worth is estimated at $20 million, a testament to his success as an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author. His wealth stems from strategic investments and profitable business ventures, along with his high-profile marriage to Paris Hilton.

Carter Reum at LUAU (L). Carter visits The Claman Countdown (R)
Carter Reum at LUAU in Beverly Hills (L). Carter visits "The Claman Countdown" at Fox Business Network Studios (R). Photo: Patrick McMullan, John Lamparski (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Carter Reum is an American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author, best known as Paris Hilton’s husband.
  • He and his brother Courtney co-founded VEEV Spirits, a premium spirits firm that has been named one of America's fastest-growing private enterprises.
  • Carter Reum's net worth is alleged to be $20 million. His main source of income is from his business ventures.
  • He has also appeared as a guest commentator on multiple networks and featured in several television shows.

Carter Reum’s profile summary

Full nameCarter Milliken Reum
GenderMale
Date of birth5 February 1981
Age44 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthWayne, Illinois, United States
Current residenceBeverly Park, Los Angeles, California
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5′11″
Height in centimetres180
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourLight brown
Marital statusMarried
WifeParis Hilton
ChildrenEvie, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, London Marilyn Hilton Reum
FatherW Robert Reum
MotherSherry Reum
SiblingsCourtney Reum, Halle Reum Hammond
EducationGlenbard South High School, Columbia University
ProfessionAuthor, entrepreneur, investor
Net worth$20 million
Instagram@carterreum_official

What is Carter Reum’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Paris Hilton’s husband has an alleged net worth of $20 million. His financial success is further amplified by his marriage to Paris Hilton.

How did Carter Reum make his money?

Carter Reum's fortune stems mostly from his entrepreneurial and investment endeavours. He is also an author and has been featured in several television shows. Here is the breakdown of his sources of income:

Facts about Carter Reum
Top-5 facts about Carter Reum. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Investment banking journey

Carter Reum's early professional life commenced after he graduated from Columbia University with a degree in economics. He operated in investment banking at Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006 before establishing VEEV Spirits with his brother.

VEEV Spirits success

Carter Reum and his brother Courtney Reum co-created VEEV Spirits, an environmentally friendly spirits company, in 2007. The company's mainstay, VEEV Açaí Spirit, quickly acquired popularity due to its unique flavour and dedication to sustainability.

The Reum brothers' commitment to eco-friendly operations drew widespread notice, as VEEV became the first spirits company to be recognised as carbon-neutral. In 2018, Inc. Magazine named VEEV Spirits one of the top 5000 fastest-growing private firms in the United States.

Courtney Reum (L) and Carter Reum (R)
VEEV co-founders Courtney Reum (L) and Carter Reum (R) attend the VEEV 2.0 Launch Party on 13 September 2014 in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Kovac
Source: Getty Images

M13 Venture Capital growth

Carter Reum launched M13 in 2016 alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. M13 is a venture capital firm that focuses on early-stage investments. It makes investments in consumer technology startups.

M13 was named the 14th best performer in the 2023 HEC-Dow Jones Venture Capital Performance Ranking, which ranks the world's leading venture capital firms. The company was one of eight firms from the United States to be ranked in the top 20 that year.

Television appearances

Paris Hilton's husband has appeared in episodes of the TV series Hatched (2016), and has been featured in the documentary Paris in Love (2021-2023), which follows his love story and marriage to Paris Hilton.

Carter has appeared as a guest and analyst on numerous networks, including Fox and CBS. He is also a contributor to the Huffington Post and Inc.

Authoring career

A view of the book "Shortcut Your Startup"
A view of the book "Shortcut Your Startup" by entrepreneurs Courtney and Carter Reum on 24 January 2018 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic
Source: Getty Images

Carter Reum and his brother Courtney co-authored the 2018 book Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success. The book provides useful insights and practical guidance for prospective entrepreneurs, based on the Reum brothers' firsthand experiences in investing, starting and building their firms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Paris Hilton married to? She is married to Carter Reum, American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author.
  2. Where is Carter Reum from? He was born on 5 February 1981 in Wayne, Illinois, United States.
  3. What was Carter Reum's net worth before Paris? While the precise figure is unknown, Reum had already achieved significant financial success before his involvement with Paris Hilton.
  4. What is Carter Reum's parents' net worth? According to Benzinga and GuruFocus, Carter's dad, W Robert Reum, had an alleged net worth of between $6.32 million and $8 million.
  5. Who gets the Hilton inheritance? The majority of the Hilton fortune was left to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, a nonprofit organisation, rather than their descendants.
  6. Does Carter Reum pay child support? He is supportive of his child with former reality star Laura Bellizzi, although he allegedly does not share a traditional dad-daughter connection with her.
  7. Do Carter Reum and Paris Hilton have children? Yes. They have two children: a son named Phoenix and a daughter named London, born through surrogacy in 2023.

Carter Reum's net worth, estimated in the millions of dollars, is a result of his successful entrepreneurial initiatives, most notably VEEV Spirits and M13. His financial standing, which he achieved before marrying Paris Hilton, illustrates his commercial skills and shrewd investments.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring details about Maria Taylor's husband. Maria Taylor is a well-known sports commentator and journalist in the United States. Her distinct skills in the sports broadcasting field have captivated millions of sports fans worldwide.

Maria's success as a basketball and volleyball player in high school and college paved the way for her career in sports media. She began her sports career in 2009 when she worked as a collegiate sports analyst and journalist for IMG College at Georgia University. Read the article for more information on her husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh

