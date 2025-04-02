Carter Reum’s net worth: Inside the fortune of Paris Hilton’s husband

Carter Reum's net worth is estimated at $20 million, a testament to his success as an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author. His wealth stems from strategic investments and profitable business ventures, along with his high-profile marriage to Paris Hilton.

Carter Reum at LUAU in Beverly Hills (L). Carter visits "The Claman Countdown" at Fox Business Network Studios (R). Photo: Patrick McMullan, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Carter Reum is an American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author, best known as Paris Hilton’s husband.

He and his brother Courtney co-founded VEEV Spirits , a premium spirits firm that has been named one of America's fastest-growing private enterprises.

co-founded , a premium spirits firm that has been named one of private enterprises. Carter Reum's net worth is alleged to be $20 million. His main source of income is from his business ventures.

He has also appeared as a guest commentator on multiple networks and featured in several television shows.

Carter Reum’s profile summary

Full name Carter Milliken Reum Gender Male Date of birth 5 February 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Wayne, Illinois, United States Current residence Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′11″ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Wife Paris Hilton Children Evie, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, London Marilyn Hilton Reum Father W Robert Reum Mother Sherry Reum Siblings Courtney Reum, Halle Reum Hammond Education Glenbard South High School, Columbia University Profession Author, entrepreneur, investor Net worth $20 million Instagram @carterreum_official

What is Carter Reum’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Paris Hilton’s husband has an alleged net worth of $20 million. His financial success is further amplified by his marriage to Paris Hilton.

How did Carter Reum make his money?

Carter Reum's fortune stems mostly from his entrepreneurial and investment endeavours. He is also an author and has been featured in several television shows. Here is the breakdown of his sources of income:

Top-5 facts about Carter Reum. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Investment banking journey

Carter Reum's early professional life commenced after he graduated from Columbia University with a degree in economics. He operated in investment banking at Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006 before establishing VEEV Spirits with his brother.

VEEV Spirits success

Carter Reum and his brother Courtney Reum co-created VEEV Spirits, an environmentally friendly spirits company, in 2007. The company's mainstay, VEEV Açaí Spirit, quickly acquired popularity due to its unique flavour and dedication to sustainability.

The Reum brothers' commitment to eco-friendly operations drew widespread notice, as VEEV became the first spirits company to be recognised as carbon-neutral. In 2018, Inc. Magazine named VEEV Spirits one of the top 5000 fastest-growing private firms in the United States.

VEEV co-founders Courtney Reum (L) and Carter Reum (R) attend the VEEV 2.0 Launch Party on 13 September 2014 in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

M13 Venture Capital growth

Carter Reum launched M13 in 2016 alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. M13 is a venture capital firm that focuses on early-stage investments. It makes investments in consumer technology startups.

M13 was named the 14th best performer in the 2023 HEC-Dow Jones Venture Capital Performance Ranking, which ranks the world's leading venture capital firms. The company was one of eight firms from the United States to be ranked in the top 20 that year.

Television appearances

Paris Hilton's husband has appeared in episodes of the TV series Hatched (2016), and has been featured in the documentary Paris in Love (2021-2023), which follows his love story and marriage to Paris Hilton.

Carter has appeared as a guest and analyst on numerous networks, including Fox and CBS. He is also a contributor to the Huffington Post and Inc.

Authoring career

A view of the book "Shortcut Your Startup" by entrepreneurs Courtney and Carter Reum on 24 January 2018 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Carter Reum and his brother Courtney co-authored the 2018 book Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success. The book provides useful insights and practical guidance for prospective entrepreneurs, based on the Reum brothers' firsthand experiences in investing, starting and building their firms.

FAQs

Who is Paris Hilton married to? She is married to Carter Reum, American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author. Where is Carter Reum from? He was born on 5 February 1981 in Wayne, Illinois, United States. What was Carter Reum's net worth before Paris? While the precise figure is unknown, Reum had already achieved significant financial success before his involvement with Paris Hilton. What is Carter Reum's parents' net worth? According to Benzinga and GuruFocus, Carter's dad, W Robert Reum, had an alleged net worth of between $6.32 million and $8 million. Who gets the Hilton inheritance? The majority of the Hilton fortune was left to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, a nonprofit organisation, rather than their descendants. Does Carter Reum pay child support? He is supportive of his child with former reality star Laura Bellizzi, although he allegedly does not share a traditional dad-daughter connection with her. Do Carter Reum and Paris Hilton have children? Yes. They have two children: a son named Phoenix and a daughter named London, born through surrogacy in 2023.

Carter Reum's net worth, estimated in the millions of dollars, is a result of his successful entrepreneurial initiatives, most notably VEEV Spirits and M13. His financial standing, which he achieved before marrying Paris Hilton, illustrates his commercial skills and shrewd investments.

