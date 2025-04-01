The player was given an usual prize after winning the official Man of the Match award in a league game

The extraordinary football reward has got footbal fans talking on social media, with lots of reactions from various areas

The match was a league game in the country of Manchester City's attacker Erling Haaland who is set to be out for a long time

In what might go down as one of the most excellent and hilarious awards in football history, Jan de Boer, the goalkeeper for Bryne FK, received a truly unique prize after his stunning performance in the Eliteserien Round 1 match against Bodo/Glimt.

Despite Bryne's 1-0 defeat on March 30, the Dutch keeper’s heroic display between the posts earned him the "Player of the Match" title, which came with a prize that left fans on social media both amused and bewildered: four crates of eggs.

Goalkeeper Jan de Boer of Bryne FK was awarded with 4 trays of eggs as his MOTM prize in his team's 0-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt on March 30, 2025. Image credit: @orodelancs

Source: Twitter

A clutch performance

It’s not every day that a goalkeeper puts on a show so spectacular that even in defeat, they’re crowned Player of the Match, with Hearts of Oak keeper ,Benjamin Asare, dominating the headlines in Ghana's recent World Cup qualifiers victories against Chad and Madagascar.

However, that’s exactly what happened when Jan de Boer single-handedly kept Bryne in the game against Bodo/Glimt. With an array of remarkable saves, the 24-year-old was the sole reason the scoreline didn’t resemble a cricket match. Without his efforts, Bryne would have faced an embarrassing drubbing.

But alas, the football gods can be cruel, and Bryne still ended up on the losing side. Bodo/Glimt snagged the win with a solitary goal, but de Boer’s heroics were the talk of the match, earning him a well-deserved honor. Yet, while his performance was praised, the post-match festivities turned somewhat an egg party.

Four crates of eggs as MVP prize

In a move that no one saw coming, Bryne’s MOTM award didn’t include a shiny trophy, a medal, or even a cash prize. Instead, the former Goningen custodian received four crates of eggs as if to say, “Your performance was egg-straordinary, and you’ve earned these eggs!” Fans immediately flocked to social media to share their thoughts and jokes about the unusual reward.

One fan tweeted:

“Did Jan de Boer stop Bodo/Glimt from scoring with eggs-traordinary reflexes, or is this just a sign of things to come in Norwegian football?”

A second person humorusly said:

''The price of eggs nowadays it’s probably worth more than his weeks wage.''

Others couldn’t help but imagine the logistics of getting four crates of eggs home, with one user wondering aloud:

“Is he going to use them to make a giant omelette, or start a chicken farm?”

Another fan reacted:

''4 trays of those are probably worth around $ 1 Million in the US.''

An omelette for Jan de Boer?

While the prize was certainly strange, there is no denying that Jan de Boer’s performance was top-tier. The goalkeeper’s ability to pull off save after save in an otherwise disappointing game for his team made him the standout player.

Jan de Boer of Norwegian first division side Bryne FK was given four trays of eggs as his Man of the Match award vs Bodo/Glimt on March 30, 2025. Image credit: @PlayrFit

Source: Twitter

Perhaps, in the future, Bryne FK could consider trading eggs for something a little more fitting for a football player—like a golden egg or, dare we say, a chicken-shaped trophy?

Raphinha on Pedri's importance to Barcelona

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Raphinha's pick of Pedri as FC Barcelona's most important player of the season as he snubbed the likes of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

